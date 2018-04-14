Family locks in dream vacation home

Chicago is home base for TJ and Jennifer Saye, but when they want to escape the wind and harsh winters, they flee to Las Vegas for better weather, some fun and unrivaled dining and entertainment options for the couple and their 11-year-old daughter, Sophia.

TJ and Jennifer Saye, along with their daughter Sophia, purchased their vacation home at One Las Vegas last fall. (One Las Vegas Lucky Wenzel)

Chicago is home base for TJ and Jennifer Saye, but when they want to escape the wind and harsh winters, they flee to Las Vegas for better weather, some fun and unrivaled dining and entertainment options for the couple and their 11-year-old daughter, Sophia.

“We grew up on the East Coast, but TJ and I are no strangers to the Entertainment Capital of the World, thanks to our families who frequented the city for family vacations,” Jennifer Saye said. “After many years of living in Chicago, we decided it was time for us to find a vacation home, and no city made more sense than Las Vegas.

We looked at many high-rises along the Strip, but One Las Vegas stole our hearts the moment we walked in the doors.”

Jennifer adds it was actually their daughter’s initial reaction to the building that sealed the deal at One Las Vegas. While the family of three loved the sense of community and exclusive resort-style amenities, particularly Splash, the 24-hour, resort-style pool, Sophia told her parents how uplifting it was to see other kids her own age living in the building.

“Sophia is also thrilled with the large population of four-legged companions living at One Las Vegas because it helps fill the void of having to leave our pets behind when we visit. TJ and I appreciate the small things that make a world’s difference, including complimentary coffee in the sports lounge and the genuine concierge staff. And the location doesn’t get better than this. We are far enough removed from the Strip, but close enough that we can play tourist and enjoy world-class dining and popular shows just a few minutes from home,” Jennifer said.

Additional selling points for the Saye family include the 24-hour courtesy patrol, ability to lock-and-leave for weeks at a time, garage parking and two-story fitness center, Transform. They also love that shopping centers such as Town Square and the District at Green Valley are only a short drive from home.

“We recently explored Red Rock Canyon and had so much fun, we can’t wait to go back. It’s hard to believe that less than six months ago, we were packing up a rental truck and moving into our new spacious residence at One Las Vegas.

We even had the opportunity to spend New Year’s Eve here and watched the breathtaking fireworks from our balcony. Las Vegas has always been a special place for us, and we look forward to creating similar lasting memories with our daughter,” TJ Saye said.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,252 square feet to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering spectacular views of the mountains and the Strip

Two-bedroom homes are priced from the high $200,000s and three-bedroom homes from the low $400,000s. The penthouse, offering 3,000 square feet of sweeping views, is priced at $1.1 million.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and the McCarran International Airport. Town Square, just a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options right in the neighborhood.

For more information, visit the One Las Vegas on-site sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd., online at theonelv.com or call 702-405-9020. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.