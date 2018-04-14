Farmers Market returns to Inspirada

Just in time for warmer weather is the return of fresh52’s Farmers Market to Inspirada, the No. 1 top-selling master-planned community in Henderson and the eighth top-selling master-planned community in the country. Kicking off the 2018 farmers market season is the return of the special Dog Days event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 14 at Solista Park.

Just in time for warmer weather is the return of fresh52’s Farmers Market to Inspirada, the No. 1 top-selling master-planned community in Henderson and the eighth-best-selling master-planned community in the country. Kicking off the 2018 farmers market season is the return of the special Dog Days event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Solista Park.

With a Dog Days theme, guests are encouraged to bring their four-legged companions to meet the experts of Sit Means Sit, who will advise and guide owners to overcome their canine’s challenges. No matter what size or shape, dogs can partake in the obstacle course by K-9 Allure — a fun way for dogs to exercise not just their bodies, but also their natural instincts.

Dog lovers seeking a new companion can meet several pets in the pet adoption booth, hosted by the Henderson Animal Shelter. Those who make a minimum $1 donation to the Henderson Animal Shelter will receive a refreshing cold treat from Street Freeze.

“We had such a tremendous turnout last year that we can’t wait to see how the community responds to the second annual Dog Days Farmers Market, today,” said Deanna Konrad, community manager with Inspirada Community Association. “With three dog parks in Inspirada, there is no question that our furry friends are a key part of what makes Inspirada the community that it is today. So it’s important for us to celebrate them during this event. And even if you aren’t a pet owner, come and join us. There will be plenty of fun for all ages, including live entertainment, giveaways and food trucks.”

Programming also will feature free pet photos by Pet’ographique and a doggy fortune teller, as well as low-cost microchipping provided by NV Spay &Neuter. Dogs will receive a free and fashionable bandanna, and kids will receive superhero capes (while quantities last). A variety of food trucks from the valley will offer their signature cuisines.

More than a dozen local vendors will offer a wide selection of delicious treats, from savory meats to locally grown produce and delectable sweets. Participating vendors include Big Paw Olive Co., D&D Farms, Frankly Good Coffee, Hangry Nation and Gilcrease Orchard.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 4,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

It is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog park. For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InspiradaNV.