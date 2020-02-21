70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Few custom homesites remain in The Ridges in Summerlin

Provided Content
February 21, 2020 - 2:29 pm
 

Exclusivity is no stranger in Las Vegas, a city brimming with world-class dining, shopping, entertainment, hospitality and now, professional sports. When it comes to the pinnacle of luxury living, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has no equal in Southern Nevada via The Ridges. An exclusive, guard-gated village overlooking the Las Vegas Valley, The Ridges offers the ultimate place for those wishing to design and build the home of their dreams. Today, fewer than three dozen lots remain.

The Ridges is home to Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course; Club Ridges, a fitness facility for the exclusive use of residents; and nine custom home neighborhoods that are home to many of the city’s influencers, business leaders, celebrities and professional athletes. Six custom home neighborhoods are sold out with three actively selling neighborhoods remaining. Azure, Indigo and Talon Ridge offer lots ranging from one-quarter to more than one acre, priced from the low $500,000s to more than $2.2 million.

The Ridges’ signature design aesthetic was created to embody a rich desert contemporary style to harmoniously blend homes into the natural environment. As a result, The Ridges boasts some of the most stunning desert contemporary architecture in the valley. Yet, its natural setting and elevation is what sets it apart from other luxury enclaves in Southern Nevada. Views from The Ridges are exceptional from sunrise to sunset and encompass both the glittering Las Vegas Strip and the dramatic rocky ridgeline that forever protects The Ridges from future development. A true sanctuary, The Ridges is a world apart from the hustle of the city, yet it’s only a short 20-minute drive from the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip.

There is one custom homesite in The Ridges so exceptional it has its own name — Falcon Pointe. Literally situated above it all on an elevated parcel nearly 4 acres in size, Falcon Pointe features a drop-dead gorgeous, 360-degree view that takes in the golf course, the mountains and the Las Vegas Valley, including the Strip. The largest site in The Ridges offering a custom-build opportunity, Falcon Pointe has its own private driveway, offering complete sanctuary and seclusion for those seeking privacy. Price is available upon request at 702-255-2500.

“As we get closer to selling out The Ridges, demand for homesites here is increasing,” said Elle Gaensslen, sales and marketing manager for Summerlin who oversees custom homesite sales for the community. “The Ridges has long been the standard for custom home living in Southern Nevada and many choice lots with spectacular views are still available.”

A Ridges address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; and, of course, Downtown Summerlin, offering shopping, dining, entertainment and sports at two major venues: City National Arena – practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights; and Las Vegas Ballpark — home of the Las Vegas Aviators, professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

In addition to custom homesites, Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on The Ridges, custom homesites and all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Presidio Residential Capital and Summit Homes has opened Regina Ridge, a new community in north ...
Summit opens Regina Ridge in northwest Las Vegas
Provided Content

Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital have opened Regina Ridge, a new community in northwest Las Vegas offering 18 single-family detached homes. Regina Ridge is off Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.

Sandra Llonttop and Ion Mereuta with their dog, Sparky, are starting their new lives together i ...
Couple starts new life at Pardee’s Evolve
Provided Content

She is a native of Peru, and he is from Moldova in Eastern Europe, and after meeting in Las Vegas, they are starting their lives together in Evolve, a new gated Pardee Homes town home community in southwest Las Vegas.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three Lennar model homes
Provided Content

Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

Robin and Robert Smith of Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas operate the Nevada Bui ...
Strategy key to Nevada Builder Trade In Program
Provided Content

Developing a well-thought-out plan is important before jumping into the real estate market as a buyer or a seller. A home shopper should know what type of house they want or how much they can afford, and a home seller needs to know how much they want to sell their home and what they need to do in order to sell it.

Terra Luna Plan Two on Homesite 52 is available for immediate move-in at the Pardee Homes Terra ...
Pardee features Terra Luna in Summerlin
Provided Content

An award-winning Plan Two home is available for move-in now at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin. The highly upgraded home features an outdoor covered courtyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining and a backyard overlooking the neighborhood park.

Beazer Homes will showcase its Burson communities Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. ...
Beazer to showcase Burson communities this weekend
Sponsored Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson planned communities this weekend on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin features nine neighborhoods actively selling. (Summerlin)
Stonebridge a hotbed of new home sales in Summerlin
Provided Content

The village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin is a hotbed of new home activity. With nine neighborhoods actively selling nearly 50 unique floor plans, it’s no wonder homebuyers are flocking there in droves to check out one of the most beautiful and scenic areas of the community.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three Lennar model homes
Sponsored Content

Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

Tom Blanchard
Las Vegas home prices, sales up from one year ago
Provided Content

The local housing market kicked off the new decade with home prices and sales increasing from the same time last year, but giving back gains made in December. So says a report released Thursday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The drive aims to collect items for care packages, which will be mailed to active servicemen an ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 8
PROVIDED CONTENT

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.