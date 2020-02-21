Few custom homesites remain in The Ridges in Summerlin

When it comes to the pinnacle of luxury living, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has no equal in Southern Nevada via The Ridges.

Fewer than three dozen homesites remain in The Ridges at Summerlin offering lots from one-quarter to more than 1 acre, priced from the low $500,000s to more than $2.2 million. (Summerlin)

Exclusivity is no stranger in Las Vegas, a city brimming with world-class dining, shopping, entertainment, hospitality and now, professional sports. When it comes to the pinnacle of luxury living, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has no equal in Southern Nevada via The Ridges. An exclusive, guard-gated village overlooking the Las Vegas Valley, The Ridges offers the ultimate place for those wishing to design and build the home of their dreams. Today, fewer than three dozen lots remain.

The Ridges is home to Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course; Club Ridges, a fitness facility for the exclusive use of residents; and nine custom home neighborhoods that are home to many of the city’s influencers, business leaders, celebrities and professional athletes. Six custom home neighborhoods are sold out with three actively selling neighborhoods remaining. Azure, Indigo and Talon Ridge offer lots ranging from one-quarter to more than one acre, priced from the low $500,000s to more than $2.2 million.

The Ridges’ signature design aesthetic was created to embody a rich desert contemporary style to harmoniously blend homes into the natural environment. As a result, The Ridges boasts some of the most stunning desert contemporary architecture in the valley. Yet, its natural setting and elevation is what sets it apart from other luxury enclaves in Southern Nevada. Views from The Ridges are exceptional from sunrise to sunset and encompass both the glittering Las Vegas Strip and the dramatic rocky ridgeline that forever protects The Ridges from future development. A true sanctuary, The Ridges is a world apart from the hustle of the city, yet it’s only a short 20-minute drive from the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip.

There is one custom homesite in The Ridges so exceptional it has its own name — Falcon Pointe. Literally situated above it all on an elevated parcel nearly 4 acres in size, Falcon Pointe features a drop-dead gorgeous, 360-degree view that takes in the golf course, the mountains and the Las Vegas Valley, including the Strip. The largest site in The Ridges offering a custom-build opportunity, Falcon Pointe has its own private driveway, offering complete sanctuary and seclusion for those seeking privacy. Price is available upon request at 702-255-2500.

“As we get closer to selling out The Ridges, demand for homesites here is increasing,” said Elle Gaensslen, sales and marketing manager for Summerlin who oversees custom homesite sales for the community. “The Ridges has long been the standard for custom home living in Southern Nevada and many choice lots with spectacular views are still available.”

A Ridges address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; and, of course, Downtown Summerlin, offering shopping, dining, entertainment and sports at two major venues: City National Arena – practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights; and Las Vegas Ballpark — home of the Las Vegas Aviators, professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

In addition to custom homesites, Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on The Ridges, custom homesites and all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.