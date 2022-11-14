Few live-work condos remain in Juhl in downtown Las Vegas

Juhl’s two-story live-work condominiums in downtown Las Vegas offer street visibility ideal for business with the convenience of a private upstairs loft that seamlessly blends the live-work environment. (Juhl)

For entrepreneurs, solo practitioners or sole proprietors looking to integrate their office, commercial or retail space with a modern living space in a walkable urban neighborhood, Juhl, a loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community in downtown Las Vegas, offers the ideal solution. Juhl’s two-story live-work condominiums, the only live-work options in the area, offer street visibility ideal for business with the convenience of a private upstairs loft that seamlessly blends the live-work environment.

With only a handful of live-work condominiums remaining, Juhl offers a $25,000 tenant improvement credit to assist new homeowners in customizing their live-work condos. Spacious enough for client meetings at the office and entertaining friends at home, Juhl’s live-work condos range from 1,359 square feet to 1,993 square feet and are priced from the mid-$500,000s to the mid-$600,000s.

Located on Bonneville Avenue and spanning an entire city block, Juhl is downtown’s only premier mixed-use development attracting both foot and vehicular traffic to its street-level dining and retail establishments on Juhl’s first floor.

Featuring highly visible 4th Street entrances, the “work” component of Juhl’s live-work condominiums are zoned for commercial use and provide ample private lot and on-street parking for customers and clients. The open floor plan is spacious and can be customized to meet owner’s specifications. Offering high ceilings, towering floor-to-ceiling windows for abundant natural light, concrete flooring, rear entrance and a half-bath, these modern work areas are perfect for anyone in need of generous office space and/or customer or client welcoming commercial space.

When it’s time to take a break from work, Juhl’s live-work condominiums feature a second-story one-bedroom, one-bath condominium home with a private entrance and a full furnishable balcony great for an after-work cocktails or early morning coffee.

The home’s 10-foot ceilings and large windows create an open and airy living area that is modern and inviting. The contemporary kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, is perfect for weekly meal prep or testing out a new recipe. Flowing from the kitchen is a spacious living area with an adjacent roomy dining area, with access to the balcony. The chic and spacious bedroom includes a large closet adjacent to a stylish and luxurious bath. Some residences feature a den ideal for guests.

“As more talented individuals choose to launch or expand their entrepreneurial enterprises, they want to operate in a high-energy area that will help move their businesses forward,” said Shahn Douglas, chief marketing officer for DK Las Vegas, which owns Juhl. “At the same time, business savvy entrepreneurs want to live in amenity-rich communities in neighborhoods that offer quick and easy access to an array of dining and entertainment options. Juhl and downtown Las Vegas combine both worlds.”

One of the best perks of being a Juhl condo-homeowner is access to a multitude of amenities. Before or after work or even in the middle of the day, head to Juhl’s two-story fitness center for a workout or take a few laps in the resort pool.

Juhl residents also enjoy a dedicated concierge, 24-hour security, summer kitchens and grilling stations, alfresco movie theater, a 10th-floor Vino Deck with Strip views, private pet walk and electric car charging stations.

Epitomizing modern urban living, Juhl is within walking distance of both world-class and neighborhood-centric entertainment, restaurants, art galleries, nightlife and shopping, as well as a central location with immediate access to the city’s cultural attractions and proximity to nearby professional sports venues.

In addition to the live-work condominiums, Juhl offers dozens of flexible floor plans ranging from the low $300,000s to the mid-$600,000s, featuring 800 square feet to 1,998 square feet of living space, including one- and two-bedroom flats and two-story brownstone residences.

For more information visit Juhl.com or call 702-816-5466.