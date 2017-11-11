Final days for Pardee’s Hurry Home sales event

Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event, featuring special incentives on move-in-ready homes and homes under construction, concludes on Nov. 12.

A Strada Plan 2-A at home site No. 409 is among the move-in-ready homes featured as part of Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event through Nov. 12. (Pardee Homes)

Featuring appointed homes by Pardee’s Design Studio, the Hurry Home sales event extends to Pardee neighborhoods in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson, including the builder’s design-forward Strada neighborhood in Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson.

A move-in-ready Plan 2-A at home site No. 409 at Strada measures 2,765 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, loft and three-car garage. Priced from $473,914, the home includes upgraded kitchen countertops, backsplash and cabinets, designer-selected custom flooring and covered outdoor living area.

For more information, visit pardeehomes.com/hurryhome or call 702-604-3332 to schedule an appointment.

Also in Inspirada is Pardee’s Montero, featuring a move-in-ready, single-story Plan 1-B at home site No. 51. Priced from $475,644, the home measures 2,516 square feet with three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, lounge, two-car garage, upgraded countertops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, large walk-in spa shower and upgraded flooring.

To reach Strada and Montero from St. Rose Parkway, head south on Executive Airport Drive, which becomes Via Inspirada south of Volunteer Boulevard.

Continue south on Via Inspirada, which becomes Bicentennial Parkway. Turn left on Via Firenze to reach the neighborhoods.

At Pardee’s Horizon Terrace South in Henderson off Gibson Road and Horizon Ridge Parkway, a move-in-ready Plan 1-AR at cul-de-sac home site No. 373 is priced from $493,712. The home measures 3,122 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, three-car tandem garage, den/office, loft, upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, window coverings and front and backyard landscaping.

Another move-in-ready home featured in the Hurry Home sales event is a Plan 1-B at home site No. 49 at the gated Keystone neighborhood in the Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas. The single-story home measures 2,520 square feet with three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, three-car garage, den/office, designer-selected custom tile and upgraded carpet flooring, window coverings and LED lighting throughout. It is priced from $502,547.

To reach Keystone from U.S. Highway 95 North, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on W. Skye Canyon Park Drive. Turn left on Skye Park Drive, left on Skye Landing Lane and then left on Great Outdoors Street to the models.

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

