Firefighter finds high-rise living fine

Corey Daniel was born and raised in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and recently found his own version of paradise when he purchased his dream home at One Las Vegas, the twin 20-story condominium towers located on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

“My father was in the military, which enabled us to live in cities around the world,” Daniel said. “I, too, served four years in the Air Force, and while living in Texas was given the opportunity to relocate to Las Vegas to become a firefighter about 10 years ago. In 2009, I purchased my first home in the southwest part of the valley. It was a wonderful accomplishment and I was proud to become a homeowner of a large, single-family home. But a few months ago, I started to realize the home was far too big for my needs and lifestyle.”

Daniel began looking at other single-family homes and condominiums and was immediately impressed with the community’s modern aesthetic, ample natural light, abundant amenities and welcoming concierge.

“I looked at a few floor plans, and ultimately fell in love with a spacious corner two-bedroom residence. With the help of a VA (Veterans Affairs) loan, I was able to lock in my dream home with nothing down and within 30 days, the home was mine. Since then, I’ve taken advantage of some of the resident amenities, including Transform, the two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center, and Splash, the 24-hour resort-style pool. I haven’t yet participated in any of the resident activities, but I already have plans to join my neighbors at an upcoming game night.”

Daniel shared that while exploring other condominium communities, he recognized the value and overall package at One Las Vegas was nearly unmatched.

“I have always preferred living in the south valley, so I’m happy to still be close to everything I’m already familiar with, including my favorite restaurants and shopping centers. I commute to North Las Vegas for work, and because freeway access is right around the corner from home, my drive is effortless. And when I want to entertain family and friends from out of town, my home is just a short drive to the heart of the action on the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas,” he said.

One Las Vegas, one of the fastest-selling condominium communities in the valley, offers homes that range from 831 to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering spectacular views of the mountains and the Strip. One-bedroom homes are priced from the mid-$200,000s; two-bedroom homes from the high $200,000s; and three-bedroom homes from the low $400,000s. The penthouse, offering 3,000 square feet of sweeping views, is priced at $1.1 million. One Las Vegas is also VA home loan-approved and offers 10-percent-down mortgages.

One Las Vegas is located close to Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway and is just minutes from McCarran International Airport and the future new stadium for the NFL Raiders. Town Square, just a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options right in the neighborhood.

For more information, visit the One Las Vegas onsite sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; or online at or call 702-405-9020. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Appointments are strongly recommended.