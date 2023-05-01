89°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Fit4Mom returns to Downtown Summerlin

Provided Content
May 1, 2023 - 2:41 pm
 

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 10th annual return of Fit4Mom, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms!

The May 6 event opens at 8:15 a.m. for check-in before the 9 a.m. Stroller Strides workout held in the Dining Arroyo. The first 50 moms receive free professional mommy-and-me photos and a free swag bag. Post-workout fun and entertainment from 10 a.m. to noon includes an interactive Mother’s Day fair, giveaways, food samples, a full lineup of children’s activities, including play and craft areas.

Fit4Mom is free and open to the public. More information is available at lasvegas.fit4mom.com.

“Fit4Mom has become an annual tradition for many moms who enjoy the opportunity to get outside with their small children and connect with other young mothers,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing for Downtown Summerlin. “There is always lots to do and see for both moms and kids, and we invite everyone to kick off their Mother’s Day celebration with us at Downtown Summerlin.”

Also returning to Downtown Summerlin for the summer is Fitness on The Lawn, held every Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 26. This free and popular outdoor fitness event features a variety of classes courtesy of Trufusion Summerlin, Pure Barre, Lululemon and Fit4Mom. The weekly rotation includes yoga, general fitness, high intensity interval training classes and more. All levels are welcome. Participants should bring a mat, towel and water. For more information and a complete schedule, visit summerlin.com.

“There is no better place to watch a magical summer evening sunset than from The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, while exercising with like-minded folks who share a passion for fitness, fun and outdoor beauty,” Harczynski said. “Fitness on The Lawn offers many different exercise options so there is something for everyone.”

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, is home to 125-plus retail brands, including 30-plus restaurants and eateries, entertainment and major sports venues, all within a walkable, vibrant setting. The destination is not only the gathering place for residents of Summerlin but the entire Las Vegas Valley. Downtown Summerlin hosts several year-round public events, including seasonal parades and celebrations, the Summerlin Festival of the Arts, and fitness events, including Tour de Summerlin and more.

Now in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
2
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
3
Harry Styles has one direction: The MSG Sphere
Harry Styles has one direction: The MSG Sphere
4
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
5
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Homes inside Glenmore I start in the low $400,000s and offer single-story plans ranging from 1, ...
Century Communities unveils Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

Cadence continues to welcome families of all lifestyles and sizes with new home options available inside Century Communities’ Glenmore collections.

Downtown Summerlin hosts two free community events to kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage ...
Downtown Summerlin to host community events
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin will host two free community events to kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and celebrate the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans.

Skye Canyon will hold its eighth annual Skye & Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astron ...
Skye Canyon to host Skye Stars April 29
Provided Content

In celebration of this spring’s International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s eighth annual Skye Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for April 29 at Skye Canyon Park.

Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST ...
Tri Pointe Homes
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST LEGO Challenge Team will incur as they travel to the international robotics competition.

On April 22, Tour de Summerlin, now in its 21st year, kicks off Earth Day. The cycling event fo ...
Celebrate Earth Day in Summerlin
Provided Content

Celebrate Earth Day throughout Summerlin next weekend with two days of fun and lively events including the return of the Giant Student Farmers Market and Tour de Summerlin.

Move-in ready luxury homes priced over $1 million include Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes with five ...
Summerlin offers variety of new home designs
Provided Content

Summerlin offers more than 110 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.

On April 15, D.R. Horton will host the official grand opening of Symmetry, including carnival g ...
D.R. Horton to debut four Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

On April 15, D.R. Horton will host the official grand opening of Symmetry, including carnival games and food in each of the five neighborhoods.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty The Moretti Team won several awards at the Coldwell Banker Premi ...
Coldwell Banker celebrates the wins in 2022
Provided Content

Local real estate brokerages Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier recognized its top-producing sales associates of 2022 during a February awards celebration.

Baseball season kicks off at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on April 4 when the Las V ...
Baseball season kicks off in Summerlin
Provided Content

The Aviators take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers on April 4 for a six-game homestand, marking the opening of the 2023 baseball season.

More stories for you
Greg Maddux is already a Las Vegas A’s fan
Greg Maddux is already a Las Vegas A’s fan
Clues sought to what triggered tripling in brain abscesses in kids
Clues sought to what triggered tripling in brain abscesses in kids
Abducted alien statue recovered in Lincoln County
Abducted alien statue recovered in Lincoln County
Police arrest 2 suspected of drug trafficking; 24K oxycodone pills found
Police arrest 2 suspected of drug trafficking; 24K oxycodone pills found
Man killed after fight with roommate
Man killed after fight with roommate
Racketeering charges dismissed in motorcycle club highway shooting
Racketeering charges dismissed in motorcycle club highway shooting