Fit4Mom returns to Downtown Summerlin

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 10th annual return of Fit4Mom, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms!

The May 6 event opens at 8:15 a.m. for check-in before the 9 a.m. Stroller Strides workout held in the Dining Arroyo. The first 50 moms receive free professional mommy-and-me photos and a free swag bag. Post-workout fun and entertainment from 10 a.m. to noon includes an interactive Mother’s Day fair, giveaways, food samples, a full lineup of children’s activities, including play and craft areas.

Fit4Mom is free and open to the public. More information is available at lasvegas.fit4mom.com.

“Fit4Mom has become an annual tradition for many moms who enjoy the opportunity to get outside with their small children and connect with other young mothers,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing for Downtown Summerlin. “There is always lots to do and see for both moms and kids, and we invite everyone to kick off their Mother’s Day celebration with us at Downtown Summerlin.”

Also returning to Downtown Summerlin for the summer is Fitness on The Lawn, held every Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 26. This free and popular outdoor fitness event features a variety of classes courtesy of Trufusion Summerlin, Pure Barre, Lululemon and Fit4Mom. The weekly rotation includes yoga, general fitness, high intensity interval training classes and more. All levels are welcome. Participants should bring a mat, towel and water. For more information and a complete schedule, visit summerlin.com.

“There is no better place to watch a magical summer evening sunset than from The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, while exercising with like-minded folks who share a passion for fitness, fun and outdoor beauty,” Harczynski said. “Fitness on The Lawn offers many different exercise options so there is something for everyone.”

