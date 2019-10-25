Five Halloween planning tips for your home

Halloween is almost here. (Norm Rosensteel Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas)

Halloween is a joyful holiday for many valley families, but also one where exercising a little caution is wise.

Norman Rosensteel, an executive with CAMCO homeowners association management, shared some safety suggestions.

1. Stay in your lane. Be courteous and safe this Halloween season. Keep your Halloween decorations within your own property lines. Be sure nothing protrudes into the sidewalk or street or your neighbor’s yard. This is especially important if you have decorations that move.

2. Watch your ‘volume.’ If you have a howling skeleton or cackling witch, it might be fun and cute for a party but might annoy your neighbors.

3. Be on time. Check with your city, county or neighborhood about times for trick-or-treating and honor those. If you are giving out treats, put a light on. If you’re not, leave your lights off.

4. Use outdoor extension cords for anything electrical, like moving decor or lighting. Indoor extension cords might cause issues when used outdoors.

5. Don’t be that creepy neighbor. For Halloween the rule of thumb is to take your decorations down within seven days after the holiday, if not sooner. And don’t put up exterior decorations for the December holidays until after Thanksgiving.