Follow Nevada Builder Trade In Program approach for summer sale and purchase

Robin Smith and Robert Smith of the Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas head the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, which assists homeowners in selling their current homes while purchasing a brand new residence on contingency from homebuilder partners. (Keller Williams)

The Nevada Builder Trade In Program has experienced a significant increase in interest among Southern Nevadans seeking to purchase a brand-new residence on contingency while selling their existing home this summer.

The reason: The program helps homeowners analyze their home-selling and homebuying options in a strategic, well-thought-out process.

“The Nevada Builder Trade In Program helps eliminate the guessing game among homeowners who want to build and buy a new home this summer but don’t fully understand how to do that while they currently own a home. They don’t know if they should sell their existing home before visiting new home neighborhoods, or if they can buy and sell a home at the same time.

“Without knowing how much their home will actually sell for, some wonder which model in a new home neighborhood they can actually buy,” said Robin Smith of the Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas.

She and her twin brother, Robert Smith, operate the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, which is part of a Keller Williams nationwide program.

Through the program, the Smith Team has helped hundreds of clients find answers to the many questions that arise when weighing the possibilities and what-ifs of selling their home while purchasing a new one on contingency at more than 50 Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods constructed by Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Woodside Homes, as well as at Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb.

If a homeowner is interested in the program and buying a home at a builder-partner neighborhood, the Smith Team will lead the homeowner through a strategic process of determining if buying and selling a home now makes sense.

One of the first things that the Smith Team provides through the program at no cost is a realistic comparative market analysis — a projection of what the home might sell for based on recent sales of nearby comparable homes — and an assessment of what repairs or updates can be done that might increase the sales price.

“Obtaining a comparative market analysis is vital to making an educated decision in choosing a realistic listing price for your home because, if you overprice your home, it will likely not sell,” explained Robert Smith, who brings his professional perspective as a CPA to the process. “While we develop the analysis, we review your home’s current condition and offer suggestions that can sometimes increase your asking price or appeal to buyers, like making minor repairs or cosmetic improvements, such as painting, relandscaping, decluttering or home staging.

“Sometimes, spending time and effort in preparing your home before listing it for sale will lead to a higher sales price and more money in your pocket, plus fewer days on the market.

“By understanding what your home may actually sell for, you can then determine the price point for your new home, begin serious home shopping and get prequalified for a mortgage.

“Ultimately, by doing these things carefully and in a strategic way, you can decide if selling your home and buying a new one makes sense for you and your personal situation.”

If a homeowner selects the Nevada Trade In Program, the Smith Team will list, market and sell the client’s current home at a reduced commission while offering the buyer’s agent the standard 3 percent commission.

Additionally, the Smith Team will help arrange for moving services or help locate a temporary rental, if needed, between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

“If you want to move into a new home over the summer, now is the time to start weighing your options through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program because it can take time to prepare and sell your home and for the builder to complete construction of your new home,” Robin Smith said.

“Many homeowners will place their homes for sale at the end of May and beginning of June with a summer closing in mind.

“Through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, we can help ensure that your home is beautifully prepared for home shoppers and competitively priced, so you are well-positioned to sell and to buy a new home on contingency.

“Because of our strategic approach and taking the time to prepare the home before placing it on the market for a competitive price, homes typically sell in 30 to 60 days.”

For additional information, visit smithteamlasvegas.com or call 702-460-5080.