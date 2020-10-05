75°F
Forté enters luxury homebuilding market

October 5, 2020 - 8:11 am
 

Las Vegas-based construction company, Forté Specialty Contractors, celebrating its 10-year anniversary, is pivoting from constructing entertainment, restaurant and retail buildings to supporting the booming luxury housing market.

Forté is seeing a rise in this sector since individuals want more living space amid the coronavirus pandemic. Forté specializes in hard-to-do projects. Its most notable renovation in residential real estate is Steve Wynn’s 18,700-square-foot European-style home in Summerlin. The six-bedroom and 10-bath property is listed for sale on Zillow for $25 million.

The company has renovated luxury housing for several years and sees a shift in the market and an opportunity for growth. The luxury homebuilding division will include tradesmen and craftsmen who are experts in building experiences for each home in high-dense timelines.

Forté uses technology to support the construction of properties from concept to inception in record time. For instance, CEO and founder Scott Acton leveraged a team of more than 100 tradesmen to complete the renovation of the Wynn residence in 18 months. A development of that size usually takes three years to finish. Acton’s team worked nights, weekends and holidays to complete the home. Forté started with 18,000 square feet and added another 700 square feet by ripping down the studs and rebuilding it.

Specialty trade contractors like Forté have the advantage of working with in-house designers and creators to implement out-of-the-ordinary architecture. Forté used its internal resources to revamp the Wynn residence.

