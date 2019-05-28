GLVAR announces Top 40 Over 40 winners

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors and its Young Professionals Network of Las Vegas have announced the winners of their annual “40 Under 40” awards for 2019.

GLVAR and its Young Professionals Network honored their top local Realtors under age 40 at a May 23 event at the Vanity nightclub. (GLVAR)

Trophies on display for the May 23 YPN Top 40 Under 40 event at the Vanity nightclub inside the Hard Rock Hotel. (GLVAR)

YPN Chair Andrew Dionne, left, and Vice Chair Geoffrey Zahler, right, enjoy the May 23 YPN Top 40 Under 40 event at the Vanity nightclub. Both were inducted into YPN’s Hall of Fame. (GLVAR)

The awards program was created to acknowledge the top local Realtors under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in their careers and service to their community, the real estate industry and their state, local and national associations. This year, 39 (instead of 40) honorees were chosen by a committee of GLVAR members, who also considered their professional designations, contributions to charities and to GLVAR’s Political Survival Fund, as well as their annual real estate sales transactions and number of properties they manage.

All 39 honorees were recognized at a May 23 event in the Vanity Nightclub at the Hard Rock and recognized in various ways by GLVAR. YPN’s honorees for 2019 include:

1. Jonathan Adams, Signature Real Estate Group

2. Nora Aguirre, Century 21 Americana

3. Jordan Betten, Simply Vegas

4. Darryl Braswell, Signature Real Estate Group

5. Dertrez Brown-Pressley, Guardian Realty Investments & PM LLC

6. Annie Bushman, Signature Real Estate Group

7. Sarah Cadiz, Coldwell Banker Premier

8. Jenny Chaidez, Next Level Realty

9. Nancy Chen, LIFE Realty

10. Christina Chipman, Urban Nest Realty

11. Nick Devitte, Forever Home Realty

12. Maryann Dingman, Vegas One Realty

13. Jennifer Franco, Simply Vegas

14. Larissa Gaccione, BHHS Nevada Properties

15. Kyla Gebhart, Simply Vegas

16. Allexandra Glassman, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

17. Jessica Hallenbeck, Signature Real Estate Group

18. Keith Jones, Keller Williams Market Place 1

19. Juan Lopez, Keller Williams Market Place

20. Kelley Lopez, Liberty Homes Realty

21. Paulina McKinney, Urban Nest Realty

22. John McNamara, Keller Williams Market Place 1

23. Cassandra Mor, The Mor Group

24. Brandy Nixon, Keller Williams Market Place

25. Regina Petrella, Keller Williams Market Place 1

26. Amy Poremba, Las Vegas Shorewood Real Estate

27. Nigussie Riktu, Urban Nest Realty

28. Stephen Roberts Jr., SER Realty LLC

29. Jason Schifrin, Zahler Properties LLC

30. Christie Stark, Signature Real Estate Group

31. Shay Stein-Fillinger, Redfin

32. Timea Szepesi-Gabay, RE/MAX Central

33. Ana Tann, Huntington & Ellis

34. Alex Vazquez, Coldwell Banker Premier

35. Cristian Villanueva-Macias, Blue Diamond Realty LLC

36. Rexalynn Walberg, Signature Real Estate Group

37. Zach Walkerlieb, Coldwell Banker Premier

38. Victoria Watkins, Realty One Group

39. Brad Wolfe, LIFE Realty District

Repeat honorees being inducted into YPN’s Top 40 Hall of Fame include GLVAR members:

• Christina Cova-Simmons, BHHS Nevada Properties

• Andrew Dionne, Barrett and Co., Inc.

• Robert Gluskin, Signature Real Estate Group

• Jonathan Jacobs, Simply Vegas

• Eric Kruger, Blue Diamond Realty LLC

• Alexandra Malenkina, Nevada Realty Experts

• Jason Mattson, Orange Realty Group LLC

• James McGuire, Signature Real Estate Group

• Yared Rivera, My Home Group

• Angela Tina, Urban Nest Realty

• Peter Torsiello, NextHome Community Real Estate

• Geoffrey Zahler, Zahler Properties LLC

• Kamyar Zargari, Triumph Property Management Co.

YPN of Las Vegas is an organization of young, career-minded, real estate professionals who focus on the importance of education, technology, community service and building relationships through networking. Central to the mission of YPN of Las Vegas is the goal of creating programs to encourage, foster and promote young GLVAR members to excel in their careers and encourage the pursuit of leadership roles at the local, state and national levels.

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 14,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.