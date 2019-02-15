GLVAR’s Global Committee earns National Association of Realtors award

2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter

Janet Carpenter is still settling in as this year’s president of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors. But she’s already realizing that “one of the best parts of this job is learning about all the good things that are happening here in Las Vegas.”

“It’s even better when I get to spread the word about something we’re doing here at GLVAR that is being recognized by others around the country, or even around the world,” she added.

Such an achievement was announced late last year, when GLVAR’s Global Committee earned the Platinum Global Achievement Program Award from the National Association of Realtors.

This places GLVAR’s Global Committee in the top 10 percent of all such global councils nationwide, NAR officials said.

According to an announcement from NAR, the award recognizes committees that have shown the highest level of service to their members by consistently providing them with the tools they need to excel in international real estate, as well as connecting association members to global opportunities in the local market. NAR’s announcement added that “the services and resources they have worked hard to provide their members are the benchmarks upon which the standards have been set.”

“We are thankful to members of GLVAR’s Global Committee for their commitment to enhancing global business opportunities for Realtors in their market,” said Jan Hope, NAR vice president of Commercial &Global Services. “They have done an outstanding job, and we are pleased to provide them with the Platinum Global Achievement Program Award.”

GLVAR’s Global Committee was formally recognized Nov. 3 at NAR’s Realtors Conference &Expo in Boston.

Carpenter, a longtime local Realtor who attended the conference in Boston, said this award recognizes years of hard work by members of GLVAR’s Global Committee, many of whom have traveled nationally and internationally to promote real estate opportunities in Southern Nevada.

“It also speaks volumes about Southern Nevada and how attractive our local real estate market has become for people from all over the world,” she said.

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 14,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com. E-mail your real estate questions to ask@glvar.org.