Going Green Earth Day event to be held at Providence

Celebrate Earth Day and the great outdoors Saturday at a free family-friendly event at Huckleberry Park in the Providence. The Going Green Earth Day event begins with a cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by festivities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in four areas highlighting different aspects of the environment, outdoor living and fitness. They are the Wisdom Garden, Hoppy Hollow, Zen Zone and The Green.

Kids enjoy the inflatable 65-foot-long obstacle course and other activities at the Going Green Earth Day Celebration at Huckleberry Park in the Providence. This year the event will be held Saturday. (Providence)

Saturday's Going Green Earth Day at Providence’s Huckleberry Park is free with educational and interactive activities for all ages. (Providence)

“Everyone is invited to join us today for Earth Day at Providence and participate in the educational and fun zones we’ve created for all ages,” said Jenna Mooney, Providence Master Homeowners Association lifestyle director. “We’re excited to offer a variety of outdoor activities to easily incorporate into your life and learning opportunities about the importance of animals and keeping the environment clean.”

In the Wisdom Garden, Star Nursery is hosting gardening demonstrations for kids and adults. Kids will learn how to plant fruits and vegetables in a bag during the “Plant Your Own Lunch” demo, plant wildflowers that can be transplanted to their yards, and take home a pollinator-friendly activity set. Adults will learn how to plant the ingredients needed to make salsa during the “Plant Your Own Salsa” demo, and learn about irrigation, which can help conserve water.

Joe Krathwohl, known as The Birdman, will present his fun and educational zoo-type show in the Wisdom Garden. The show features comedy and an eagle, condor and 15-foot snake. Krathwohl will talk about the importance of predators for rodent control versus using poisons which can seep into the ground affecting crops and the earth.

In Hoppy Hollow, youngsters will particularly enjoy the inflatable, 65-foot-long obstacle course, giant slide, toddler inflatable play yard and bungee run.

The Green features interactive games including the mini-obstacle course, giant parachute games, sack races and Garbage Games. For the latter, adults and kids teams will compete to see who can pick up the most “trash” in one minute through a 16-trash-can course. The “trash” is different balls that have to be thrown into the trash cans from a certain distance.

In addition, The Green has food trucks with the Frozen Frog, Soul Food Café Express, 50 Shades of Green and Fusion Beastro.

Presented by KaiaFIT, the Zen Zone offers a mix of high-intensity cardio, functional movement and weighted and non-weighted exercises, and barre, a low-impact workout combining ballet movements, yoga and Pilates.

Various community partners will share information and giveaway items. Attendees can get a passport at the Providence Master Association table and visit all the partners to have their passport stamped for a chance to win a gift basket. Opportunity Village will be on-site to provide free shredding.

As the event comes to a close, attendees can join Providence in its tradition of releasing ladybugs, which are beneficial to the environment.

Huckleberry Park is at 10325 Farm Road off the I-215 North Beltway and Hualapai Way.

For the cleanup, meet at the park’s basketball courts at 8:30 a.m. to sign up. For event information, visit the Providence Master Homeowners Association table. For new home information, visit providencelv.com or call 702-433-5084.