Golf academy to open at Lake Las Vegas

A new golf instruction academy is being formed at the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas, complete with professional golf instruction, state-of-the-art technology and a new building to house the program.

A golf academy is planned to open this summer at Lake Las Vegas. (Lake Las Vegas)

The academy will be on the former Falls course at Lake Las Vegas, with completion slated for summer 2019. When complete, the academy will offer one-, two- and three-day golf school options for juniors and adults and will be open to beginner and more advanced players.

“The golf academy will further enhance the status of Reflection Bay Golf Club as one of the premier practice facilities in the Western United States,” said Eric Dutt, director of golf operations for Reflection Bay Golf Club. “The academy will be an unparalleled offering that will attract locals and out-of-towners who want to relocate to a resort location where they can enjoy golf year-round.”

Dutt said the academy will be the only facility in Southern Nevada of its kind and will offer golfers an on-site venue that gives them access to learn the sport firsthand from professional players. Former PGA golfers Craig Barlow and Jeff Gallagher were appointed this year as instructors at Reflection Bay. Barlow, a PGA Tour professional who has made 170 cuts and competed in eight majors, including the British Open and five U.S. Opens, is the club’s director of instruction. Gallagher has played on both the PGA Tour and Nationwide Tour.

Once open, the academy will offer a variety of programs, including VIP programs for Lake Las Vegas residents as well as programs for high school teams and junior golf development.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is set on a lake 25 minutes east of the Strip. This 320-acre man-made lake is the centerpiece of the Lake Las Vegas residential resort community. Built in 1998, Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus. The course is designated as a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and is one of only three Nicklaus-designed courses in Southern Nevada. Reflection Bay was host to the Wendy’s 3Tour Challenge from 1998 to 2007, showcasing the talents of such champions as Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, John Daly and Phil Mickelson. For more information, visit reflectionbaygolf.com.