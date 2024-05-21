Grand opening slated for Touchstone’s Solaris

Among the features of Solaris homes are the Sunnova solar panels, which are included with every home. Each homebuyer owns the solar panels so there are no lease fees to consider.

Touchstone Living Solaris is a community of 84 homes situated near Russell Road and the 215 Beltway, offering a lifestyle designed for individuals on the go. The community will hold its grand opening Saturday.

Touchstone Living Among the features of Solaris homes are the Sunnova solar panels, which are included with every home. Each homebuyer owns the solar panels so there are no lease fees to consider.

Touchstone Living announced the opening of Solaris, a new community focused on energy efficiency, cost savings, location and exceptional value.

Solaris is a community of 84 homes situated near Russell Road and the 215 Beltway, offering a lifestyle designed for individuals on the go. The community will hold its grand opening Saturday.

Homebuyers have the option of two- or three-story homes offering two or three bedrooms, two baths, unique floor plans and many included upgrades. Solaris homes range from 1,183 square feet to 1,739 square feet and begin at $339,990.

Additionally, Solaris homebuyers have access to a dog park, pool and on-site electrical vehicle chargers, to fully embrace a green lifestyle.

“The Solaris community offers homebuyers a brand new design. There’s nothing quite like it in Las Vegas right now,” said Tom McCormick, president of Touchstone Living. “We’re excited for the public to see Solaris because it incorporates everything we’ve learned through the process of building thousands of homes in Southern Nevada.”

Among the features of Solaris homes are the Sunnova solar panels, which are included with every home. Each homebuyer owns the solar panels so there are no lease fees to consider. Combined with the included Energy-Star certified appliances and dual-pane windows, homebuyers will experience monthly savings that will reduce their energy bill.

Solaris’ proximity to the 215 Beltway gives homeowners easy access to all parts of the valley, including endless nightlife opportunities along the Strip, as well as the tranquility of Red Rock Canyon. The community is located near popular destinations including The Uncommons, The Bend, IKEA and the new Durango Resort.

Every Solaris home features Touchstone Living’s 100% Home, meaning everything is included at no extra cost. Some of these home and community amenities are:

■ All closing costs paid by Touchstone Living

■ Energy Star-certified homes

■ All upgraded appliances: refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer

■ Pool with shade structures and picnic area

■ Two enclosed dog parks

■ Electric-charging stations

■ Granite countertops

■ Walk-in closets

■ Window blinds

■ Ring Doorbell

■ Honeywell Wi-Fi programmable thermostat

■ Cox Fastest Gigablast Internet and Cable TV are included in homeowners association fee

The solaris sales office is at 9180 W. Russell Road.

Touchstone Living is locally owned and operated in Southern Nevada. As a longtime local builder, Touchstone Living is uniquely focused on helping first-time homebuyers understand the benefits of homeownership and are partners in the homebuying process. Touchstone Living has been named a Gold Winner in the Best of Las Vegas in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.