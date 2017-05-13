Granger Smith, Ryan Follese and Elvis Monroe perform today at Mountain’s Edge

Elvis Monroe kicks off the free Country in the Park festivities today at 2 p.m. in Exploration Park at Mountain’s Edge. (Mountain’s Edge)

Headliner Granger Smith takes the stage today at 6 p.m. for the free Country in the Park event at Mountain’s Edge. (Mountain’s Edge)

Enjoy special guest Ryan Follese from 5-5:45 p.m. today at Exploration Park. (Mountain’s Edge)

Enjoy country music, a beer garden, food vendors, booths, exhibits, outdoor park fun and opportunities to support military veterans starting at 2 p.m. May 13 at the Mountain’s Edge master-planned community.

Headlining the free “Country in the Park” event is Granger Smith, who has built a groundbreaking career by connecting with fans in new and innovative ways. To promote his music, Smith, a Texas A&M University graduate, filmed a humorous monologue video featuring a parody of a his alter ego country boy, “Earl Dibbles Jr.”

The video went viral, and Dibbles’ popularity increased with more songs of his own — he even was featured in “City Boy Stuck” on Smith’s “4×4” EP. Although Smith doesn’t rely on Dibbles’ appeal, he shows up on occasion to please audiences.

Additionally, Smith has a YouTube docuseries called “Yee Yee TV” on which fans follow him touring with his band and crew. Smith now has a social media following of more than 3 million and YouTube views nearing 30 million and nine albums. His hit songs include “Backroad Song” and his latest, “If the Boot Fits.”

Smith, who believes in giving back to the community that has supported his career, has focused on numerous efforts to aid the military, including the annual 100-mile Boot Walk.

Opening for Smith is Ryan Follese, the former frontman of the American Music Award-winning band Hot Chelle Rae. Follese made his country music debut in 2016 with “Put a Label on It,” featured on his album “Ryan Follese,” which sold more than 40,000 downloads to date and amassed more than 1.8 million streams.

Elvis Monroe, which comprises an all-star lineup featuring members from bands such as Lifehouse, Savage Garden, Mariah Carey, Ben Folds Five and American Idol, kicks off Country in the Park. Among the songs the group will sing is “Colors We Fly,” a tribute to servicemen and servicewomen. Proceeds from the song benefit the nonprofit Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation.

Continuing with the spirit of giving back, event exhibitor Alaskan Heating &Air Conditioning is offering carnival activities, including a high striker, face painting and balloon artist. A $5 minimum donation is requested to help Veterans Village Las Vegas raise funds to purchase 200 air-conditioning units. The nonprofit Veterans Village provides transitional and permanent housing for veterans.

Attendees also can take advantage of the 80-acre Exploration Park, the event site, with its Old Western village, Native American play structures, archaeological dig area, splash pad, picnic areas and the 2,846-foot-tall Exploration Peak with hiking and cycling trails, and panoramic views of the city.

Elvis Monroe performs from 2-4 p.m., followed by Follese from 5-5:45 p.m., and the performances culminate with Smith from 6-7:30 p.m.

Picnic baskets, chairs, blankets and well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome. Alcohol, coolers, glass and pop-up tents are not allowed in the park.

Country in the Park is presented by Mountain’s Edge and Las Vegas’ new country leader KNWR-FM 95.5 The Bull.

Exploration Park is located at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, just south of Blue Diamond Road and the master plan’s main entrance. For information, visit mountainsedge.com or facebook.com/MyMountainsEdge.