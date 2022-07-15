97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Harmony’s Serenity Place opens in Cadence

Provided Content
July 15, 2022 - 11:44 am
 
Starting in the mid- to upper-$300s,000, there are three distinct floor plans in Serenity Place ...
Starting in the mid- to upper-$300s,000, there are three distinct floor plans in Serenity Place, a Cadence town home community. (Harmony Homes)
Cadence is home to the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which features a 5-acre adventure playgroun ...
Cadence is home to the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which features a 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. (Cadence)
Cadence in Henderson was named one of the nation’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communi ...
Cadence in Henderson was named one of the nation’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities. (Cadence)
Cadence interconnects with various bicycle and walking trail networks, including the Las Vegas ...
Cadence interconnects with various bicycle and walking trail networks, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. (Cadence)

Tranquility and a lifestyle like few others are a given at Cadence in Henderson, one of the nation’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities. And now, you can add serenity to that list.

Offerings in Serenity Place — the latest neighborhood from Harmony Homes — are now for sale. For fans of the adjacent and popular Avery Place neighborhood, this offers an extension of its modern and customizable vibe.

Starting in the mid- to upper-$300s,000, there are three distinct floor plans in Serenity Place, which is a town home community.

Plan One spans 1,206 square feet, three bedrooms and 2½ baths, including an island-clad kitchen, expansive great room and two-car garage. Plan Two includes a little more wiggle room at 1,376 square feet, three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Its roomy pantry in the kitchen and spacious en suite bath in the primary suite drives this home.

And, last but certainly not least, Plan Three has 1,505 square feet of refined living, three bedrooms and 2½ baths. For residents or guests alike, its upstairs loft may be upgraded to a fourth bedroom.

In addition to this and other Harmony Homes offerings, there are options available from fellow Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes, Century Communities, Lennar, Toll Brothers and Woodside Homes.

Cadence is home to the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park. Alongside Central Park and Desert Pulse Park, there are several more parks planned for Cadence. Two additional neighborhood parks will be located along various areas of Grand Cadence Boulevard, as well as along Sunset Road.

With proximity to shopping, dining and outdoor recreation aplenty, Cadence residents can enjoy seamless access to an eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants located in the community as well as Water Street District. Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened in late January in Cadence. Additional retail is also in the works, including nine retailers (Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Café Rio, Wells Fargo and more) that will occupy a 16-acre space near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in early 2023.

Cadence also interconnects with various bicycle and walking trail networks, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Henderson was ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
2
Final table set for WSOP Main Event
Final table set for WSOP Main Event
3
Las Vegas airport records 1st rain since March as valley gets wet
Las Vegas airport records 1st rain since March as valley gets wet
4
2 teachers, principal at local charter school charged in crowdfunding scheme
2 teachers, principal at local charter school charged in crowdfunding scheme
5
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeff Rensmon
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JULY 16
Provided Content

A recent Nevada State Apartment Association report shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada beginning to decelerate and suggests “this historic run of rent growth is unlikely to continue.”

New homeowners, Brandon and Valerie Haase, were so impressed with their construction manager, S ...
Washington family comes home to Vegas; buys Tri Pointe home
Provided Content

Brandon and Valerie Haase, new homeowners at Tri Pointe Homes’ Kings Canyon in Summerlin’s Redpoint district, were so impressed with the customer service and attention to detail they experienced during their new home construction process, they created a “Best Homebuilder” trophy and presented it to their construction manager, Sean Kieser, and the entire Tri Pointe Homes team.

Southern Nevada artist Bonnie Kelso was selected to design a large mural to line the panels of ...
Artist Bonnie Kelso to design Downtown Summerlin mural
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, has announced the selection of Southern Nevada artist Bonnie Kelso to create the largest public mural in Downtown Summerlin, the community’s 400-acre walkable, mixed-use urban core.

This historical 1933 Palm Springs estate has hit the market for $3,498,000. The home was design ...
Historical Palm Springs estate listed for $3.5M
Sponsored Content

The first estate to introduce the two-story layout to Palm Springs in 1933 has hit the market for $3,498,000. Sandra Quinn of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has been selected to represent the home at 466 S. Patencio Road in the Historic Tennis Club community, one of the city’s oldest and most exclusive neighborhoods.

Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM) is one of a select number of mortgage lenders participating in th ...
Lender offers down payment assistance
Provided Content

Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), is one of a select number of mortgage lenders participating in the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) program. Through the program, eligible low- to middle-income homebuyers in Nevada may qualify for matching grants of up to $22,000 in down payment assistance.

Through mid-July, Lake Las Vegas will accept registrations for two staycations that will be awa ...
Lake Las Vegas offers summer staycations
Provided Content

Through mid-July, Henderson’s only waterfront master-planned community is accepting registrations for two staycations that will be awarded in late July. Winners will spend a weekend exploring its resort-style destinations with an expansive experience designed to showcase everything the lakeside community has to offer.

Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, offers affordable tic ...
Las Vegas Ballpark offers summer fun
Provided Content

A real-life field of dreams, Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators of the Pacific Coast League, is a home run — not just for the Summerlin community but for the entire Las Vegas Valley.

Seattle couple Brooks and Cassandra Stoner recently built their dream retirement town home at C ...
Tri Pointe offers Capri at Inspirada
Provided Content

Located off Bicentennial Parkway in west Henderson at Inspirada, Capri is a vibrant town home community featuring four distinct modern two-story floor plans with private backyards and access to the parks and walking trails, making the Inspirada master plan a great place to live.

This 5,000-square-foot Lake Las Vegas retreat has been listed for $3,850,000. (Coldwell Banker ...
Lake Las Vegas retreat lists for $3.85M
Sponsored Content

Located in a private gated enclave at Lake Las Vegas, this turnkey residence offers unobstructed panoramic views that encompass the lake, the adjacent Reflection Bay Golf Course and The Village just across the water.