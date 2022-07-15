Harmony’s Serenity Place opens in Cadence

Cadence is home to the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Tranquility and a lifestyle like few others are a given at Cadence in Henderson, one of the nation’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities. And now, you can add serenity to that list.

Offerings in Serenity Place — the latest neighborhood from Harmony Homes — are now for sale. For fans of the adjacent and popular Avery Place neighborhood, this offers an extension of its modern and customizable vibe.

Starting in the mid- to upper-$300s,000, there are three distinct floor plans in Serenity Place, which is a town home community.

Plan One spans 1,206 square feet, three bedrooms and 2½ baths, including an island-clad kitchen, expansive great room and two-car garage. Plan Two includes a little more wiggle room at 1,376 square feet, three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Its roomy pantry in the kitchen and spacious en suite bath in the primary suite drives this home.

And, last but certainly not least, Plan Three has 1,505 square feet of refined living, three bedrooms and 2½ baths. For residents or guests alike, its upstairs loft may be upgraded to a fourth bedroom.

In addition to this and other Harmony Homes offerings, there are options available from fellow Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes, Century Communities, Lennar, Toll Brothers and Woodside Homes.

Cadence is home to the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park. Alongside Central Park and Desert Pulse Park, there are several more parks planned for Cadence. Two additional neighborhood parks will be located along various areas of Grand Cadence Boulevard, as well as along Sunset Road.

With proximity to shopping, dining and outdoor recreation aplenty, Cadence residents can enjoy seamless access to an eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants located in the community as well as Water Street District. Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened in late January in Cadence. Additional retail is also in the works, including nine retailers (Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Café Rio, Wells Fargo and more) that will occupy a 16-acre space near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in early 2023.

Cadence also interconnects with various bicycle and walking trail networks, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Henderson was ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.