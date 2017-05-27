Have fun and stay cool in Southern Highlands

With a variety of water trees, buckets, cannons and more, the splash parks in Southern Highlands offer hot-weather fun for children of all ages. (Southern Highlands)

With multiple splash parks, a new private-access pool, day camp and more, outdoor fun abounds in the master-planned community of Southern Highlands this summer. (Southern Highlands)

Las Vegas’ scorching temperatures are just around the corner, and families looking to beat the heat — and avoid cabin fever — will find themselves living in a virtual playground of summer fun in Southern Highlands.

The master-planned community is located on the south side of town, just west of Interstate 15 at St. Rose and Southern Highlands parkways.

With multiple splash parks, a new private-access pool and an exciting day camp at the Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada’s Southern Highlands Clubhouse, there is no shortage of activity to keep kids busy and families happy all season long.

The newest addition to Southern Highlands’ outdoor amenities this summer is the private-access pool at The Cove, a gated community that opened in Southern Highlands this past year. With the new private pool, residents of The Cove also enjoy several other outdoor features throughout Southern Highlands, including covered play areas, gazebos and three splash parks.

Located in Goett Park, the largest splash park in Southern Highlands, is the Jaynes Family Splash Park, which boasts several water features, such as water trees, cannons, fountains and buckets for an afternoon of hot-weather fun. Smaller-scale splash pads — perfect for cooling off after a turn on each park’s ample playground — can be found at the Dr. Harry B. Johnson Rose Garden and Somerset Hills Park.

And if Disney is on your summer wish list, but work demands make a family getaway impossible, look no further than the Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada’s Southern Highlands Clubhouse to give your children a magical experience.

With a “Wonderful World of Disney” theme, the club’s popular summer program runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, June 12 through Aug. 11, and offers school-age children from kindergarten through high school a creative agenda full of arts and crafts, games, movies, sports and more.

“Of course, you don’t have to live in Southern Highlands to take advantage of the many amenities and activities the community has to offer, but with so much new development under way, now is a perfect time to consider making Southern Highlands your new home,” said Garry Goett, chief executive officer of Olympia Cos., developer of Southern Highlands.

“This summer, we encourage families not only to come out and enjoy themselves, but also to visit the model homes throughout our community to get a sense of the incredible lifestyle Southern Highlands has to offer.”

Premier developer Woodside Homes has just unveiled the newest model homes in Southern Highlands at Overlook at The Cove — a new upscale neighborhood offering one- and two-story floor plans ranging in size from 2,599 to 3,942 square feet and priced from $499,490 to $551,490. Floor plan designs offer up to five bedrooms, four full baths, and come standard with a variety of features and options to customize both indoor and outdoor living spaces.

For more information, call the Overlook sales center at 702-279-6734.