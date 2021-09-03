97°F
Heritage by Lennar showcased in Stonebridge at Summerlin

September 3, 2021 - 2:09 pm
 
The newest neighborhood to open in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin is Heritage by Lennar. The age-qualified, gated neighborhood includes three distinctive and unique collections encompassing nine contemporary and modern floor plans for active adults ages 55-plus.

The Evander collection features three floor plans, including the Ethan with 2,515 square feet, three bedrooms and 2½ baths. The Elizabeth floor plan is similarly sized but features a different exterior. And the Everly floor plan, spanning 2,873 square feet, offers three bedrooms, three baths and a NextGen Suite. All three floor plans are priced from the low $800,000s.

The Stirling collection features single-story floor plans that ensure a low-maintenance lifestyle. The Sawyer floor plan, priced from the mid-$500,000s, offers 1,747 square feet with two bedrooms and two baths. The Sidney floor plan features three bedrooms with two baths, encompassed in 1,953 square feet and priced from the high $500,000s. The Sloan floor plan, coming in at 2,236 square feet, is priced from the low $600,000s and offers two bedrooms and two baths.

And the third collection, the Cromwell, features three distinct floor plans. The Carson, with 1,232 square feet, includes two bedrooms and two baths, priced from the mid-$400,000s. The Claremont floor plan, also priced from the mid-$400,000s, includes two bedrooms and two baths in 1,237 square feet. And the Connery floor plan, coming in at 1,422 square feet, also offers two bedrooms and two baths, priced from the high $400,000s.

The village of Stonebridge, which is set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, is situated on elevated topography along the community’s western edge. It features a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements like architecture, landscape, walls and color.

At the centerpiece of the village is Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park with lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions. Other nearby community parks include The Vistas, The Paseos and Fox Hill Park. Nearby community centers include The Vistas Pool and Community Center and the city of Las Vegas’ Veterans Memorial Leisure Service Center.

In Stonebridge, Summerlin’s popular trail system and a hallmark of the community, will connect soon to the Red Rock area. As part of a larger planned Clark County Red Rock Legacy Trails project, the 5.5-mile section will start near Sky Vista Drive and link directly to the Red Rock Visitors Center. Construction on the new trail will start this year with completion targeted for 2022.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, Stonebridge’s built-in natural beauty, with its elevation, delivers breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Valley from many vantage points.

“With its proximity to Red Rock Canyon, major parks and Downtown Summerlin, the village is popular with all ages, including active adults. Heritage by Lennar is a wonderful addition to this stunning village.”

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada.

They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

