Historical Palm Springs estate listed for $3.5M

July 10, 2022 - 9:49 am
 
This historical 1933 Palm Springs estate has hit the market for $3,498,000. The home was design ...
This historical 1933 Palm Springs estate has hit the market for $3,498,000. The home was designed by famed architect Wallace Neff. (BHHS)
The home is in the Historic Tennis Club community, one of the city’s oldest and most exclusiv ...
The home is in the Historic Tennis Club community, one of the city's oldest and most exclusive neighborhoods. (BHHS)
The home has kitchens on both levels. The main kitchen is on the upper level and has stainless ...
The home has kitchens on both levels. The main kitchen is on the upper level and has stainless steel appliances. (BHHS)
The home underwent substantial improvements in the 1950s, upgrading and expanding the indoor li ...
The home underwent substantial improvements in the 1950s, upgrading and expanding the indoor living quarters, and while giving it a Moroccan-inspired face-lift with Moorish-inspired accents throughout. (BHHS)
The home was built in 1933. (BHHS)
The home was built in 1933. (BHHS)
The property is in the Historic Tennis Club community. (BHHS)
The property is in the Historic Tennis Club community. (BHHS)
The outside entrance. (BHHS)
The outside entrance. (BHHS)
The entrance. (BHHS)
The entrance. (BHHS)
The home is full of fine details. (BHHS)
The home is full of fine details. (BHHS)
The living room. (BHHS)
The living room. (BHHS)
The dining room. (BHHS)
The dining room. (BHHS)
The outdoor dining area. (BHHS)
The outdoor dining area. (BHHS)
An outdoor gathering place. (BHHS)
An outdoor gathering place. (BHHS)
The main kitchen. (BHHS)
The main kitchen. (BHHS)
The patio. (BHHS)
The patio. (BHHS)
The master bath. (BHHS)
The master bath. (BHHS)
One of four bedrooms. (BHHS)
One of four bedrooms. (BHHS)
One of four baths. (BHHS)
One of four baths. (BHHS)
The home sits on roughly a quarter-acre lot. (BHHS)
The home sits on roughly a quarter-acre lot. (BHHS)
The home measures 3,306 square feet. (BHHS)
The home measures 3,306 square feet. (BHHS)
The cobalt blue tiled pool. (BHHS)
The cobalt blue tiled pool. (BHHS)
The backyard. (BHHS)
The backyard. (BHHS)
The pool. (BHHS)
The pool. (BHHS)
The garden. (BHHS)
The garden. (BHHS)
The back patio. (BHHS)
The back patio. (BHHS)
The landscaping is lush. (BHHS)
The landscaping is lush. (BHHS)
The living room leads to the pool. (BHHS)
The living room leads to the pool. (BHHS)
The estate introduced the two-story layout to Palm Springs in 1933. (BHHS)
The estate introduced the two-story layout to Palm Springs in 1933. (BHHS)
The kitchen nook. (BHHS)
The kitchen nook. (BHHS)
The first-floor kitchen. (BHHS)
The first-floor kitchen. (BHHS)
The home has four bedrooms. (BHHS)
The home has four bedrooms. (BHHS)
The office. (BHHS)
The office. (BHHS)
Guest bedroom. (BHHS)
Guest bedroom. (BHHS)
Master bedroom. (BHHS)
Master bedroom. (BHHS)
The home has four baths. (BHHS)
The home has four baths. (BHHS)
Casita patio. (BHHS)
Casita patio. (BHHS)

The first estate to introduce the two-story layout to Palm Springs in 1933 has hit the market for $3,498,000. Sandra Quinn of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has been selected to represent the home at 466 S. Patencio Road in the Historic Tennis Club community, one of the city’s oldest and most exclusive neighborhoods.

The estate is one of famed architect Wallace Neff’s signature designs. He was largely responsible for developing the region’s distinguished architecture often referred to as “the California style.” Neff originally designed the home as a gardener’s cottage belonging to a larger estate, which was then owned by the heir of the Singer Sewing Machine fortune. Before the property was divided into several separate estates, the main home and cottage were the first of their kind in Palm Springs to feature more than one level.

“This estate is not only rich in its history but also in its design and attention to detail,” Quinn said. “It offers remarkable highlights and features that most can only dream of, including dual-level kitchens, custom tile and ironwork throughout, Moorish arches, an owned solar panel system and panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains.”

Situated on roughly a quarter-acre lot, the home underwent substantial improvements in the 1950s, upgrading and expanding the indoor living quarters while giving it a Moroccan-inspired facelift with Moorish-inspired accents throughout. The estate features four bedrooms, four baths, a three-car garage, two kitchens, an attached casita, multilevel patios and a resort-style yard.

Enclosed by private iron gates, the Palm Springs getaway welcomes guests through a secluded courtyard and outdoor seating lounge, which leads to the upstairs main entry. Once inside the 3,306 square feet of indoor living space, the grand foyer guides residents into the formal dining and living room. Lined from wall to wall with French doors, the living room grants seamless access to an expansive second-level patio.

Each level of the home is equipped with a kitchen, including the backyard’s complete outdoor cooking area, which showcases a built-in barbecue and poolside island seating. The main level also features an indoor kitchen, with white wood finishes and all black appliances. Just upstairs is the home’s largest kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and oversized French doors that open to a separate balcony overlooking the surrounding mountain ranges.

The upstairs primary suite showcases a spa-like bath equipped with custom tile, glass countertops, an oversized walk-in closet and shower. The room also offers direct access to a secluded outdoor terrace with sweeping views of the backyard’s sparkling cobalt blue tiled pool. On the lower level, residents can enjoy an oversized family room and office, a casita tucked away with its own patio and entrance, an elongated outdoor patio, an outdoor fire pit and lounge area.

The property’s location within the Historic Tennis Club is just steps away from Tahquitz Canyon’s popular hiking trails and a block to the heart of town with many shops and restaurants. The neighborhood features some of the first buildings that were built in Palm Springs, with 11 of its structures on the historic registry. The community is known for bringing world-class tennis to the desert and is home to renowned architectural designs and hotels.

To learn more about the home or to inquire about a tour, visit sandraquinn.com/properties/exclusive-listing.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 34 offices and 3,200 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.

In 2021, the firm completed a record-breaking $9.3 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit bhhscaproperties.com.

