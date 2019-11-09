68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Hole-in-one nets new car in Aliante charity golf tournament

Provided Content
November 8, 2019 - 4:40 pm
 

At the fifth annual golf tournament at Aliante, hosted by the Foundation Assisting Seniors on Oct. 18, participant, Jeff Henshaw, was the winner of the first ever hole-in-one grand prize, sponsored by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet.

“Since we began our annual tournament at the Aliante Golf Club in 2015, we have been honored to have a monumental prize for a ‘hole-in-one’ provided by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet,” said Karl Vonderohe, event chairman and vice president of Foundation Assisting Seniors. “For the first time ever, we are elated to award a brand-new Chevrolet Camaro to Mr. Henshaw this year!”

In order for a player to win the vehicle, a golfer must shoot a hole-in-one on the 6th hole at the Aliante Golf Course. Henshaw was able to achieve this, much to his disbelief.

“It is with great pleasure Ed Bozarth Nevada No. 1 Chevrolet is able to support FAS year after year by sponsoring their annual golf tournament fundraiser at Aliante Golf Club. We are excited that during this year’s tournament Mr. Jeff Henshaw hit the Hole-In-One, the prize being a $30,000 vehicle.” stated Kent Ahrens, general manager/partner at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. “We look forward to our continued friendship with FAS and hope next year brings an even better tournament.”

The proceeds from this event benefits the Foundation and its ongoing services that assist seniors throughout the valley.

“I just want to thank the Foundation for their hospitality and I am grateful I was a participant,” said Henshaw. “This is something I never thought I would win, but I couldn’t be happier.”

Headquartered in Henderson, The Foundation Assisting Seniors, a 501(c)(3), was founded in 2002, with the primary mission to assist at no charge, seniors in times of illness, recovery, confinement at home, coping with the loss of a loved one and other senior challenges. For more information, visit foundationassistingseniors.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Ring in 2020 in a 14th-floor Juhl penthouse
Sponsored Content

Celebrate the dawn of a new decade from your new penthouse home on the 14th floor of the iconic Juhl condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas, spanning an entire city block.

Army recruiter Charles Orange used Veterans Affairs financing to purchase his condo at Juhl in ...
Downtown Juhl high-rise offers VA financing
Provided Content

Veterans and active military are tapping into their hard-earned Veterans Affairs home loan benefits to purchase their condominium dream homes at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas known for its flexible floor plans and industrial-chic design aesthetic.

The Bedford town home measures 1,238 square feet to 1,300 square feet and priced from $192,740. ...
Beazer showcases town home community
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of two-story town homes in its Cliffs at Dover community.

2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter
Las Vegas home prices stall to start fall
Provided Content

A report released Wednesday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors shows home prices in Southern Nevada stalled to start fall, with fewer homes selling so far this year compared to last year.

Erik McKenzie
Las Vegas homeownership rate falls below national average
By Erik McKenzie Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While Southern Nevada is growing in population and in economic expansion, it’s appropriate to ask whether or not the quality of our community is growing at the same rate. U.S. Census Bureau data shows the Las Vegas homeownership rate falls below the national average of 64 percent by more than 10 points.

The award-winning Terra Luna Plan Two by Pardee Homes is one of the 40 specially priced SmartBu ...
Pardee offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

New homebuyers have until Nov. 17 to take advantage of the Pardee Homes SmartBuy program featuring move-in-ready homes with special pricing, designer upgrades and oversized lots.

The 2019 holiday season in the master-planned community of Summerlin kicks off at Downtown Summ ...
Downtown Summerlin to kick off holiday season
Provided Content

The 2019 holiday season kicks off in Summerlin Nov. 15 with the arrival of Santa Claus and the debut of the annual holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin.

Beazer Homes is showcasing its new neighborhoods in Burson, a new master-planned community in P ...
Beazer showcases Burson communities
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump. When it comes to square foot per dollar, Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Trilogy in Summerlin will offer homebuyers incentives throughout November to celebrate the 20th ...
Trilogy brand to celebrate 20th anniversary
Provided Content

During the month of November, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating its 20-year-anniversary with special pricing and other incentives. Homebuyers will receive as much as $40,000 off select quick move-in homes.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will open in early 2020. (Del Webb)
Interest list forming at Del Webb’s Lake Las Vegas community
Sponsored Content

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active-adult communities for those 55 and older, has announced pricing for Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. Starting in the low $400,000s, the highly anticipated Las Vegas community marks the builder’s first foray into this market in more than 10 years.