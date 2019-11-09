Hole-in-one nets new car in Aliante charity golf tournament

At the fifth annual golf tournament at Aliante, hosted by the Foundation Assisting Seniors on Oct. 18, participant, Jeff Henshaw, was the winner of the first ever hole-in-one grand prize, sponsored by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet.

Jeff Henshaw won the hole-in-one prize at the fifth annual golf tournament at Aliante, hosted by the Foundation Assisting Seniors on Oct. 18. (Ed Bozarth Chevrolet)

“Since we began our annual tournament at the Aliante Golf Club in 2015, we have been honored to have a monumental prize for a ‘hole-in-one’ provided by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet,” said Karl Vonderohe, event chairman and vice president of Foundation Assisting Seniors. “For the first time ever, we are elated to award a brand-new Chevrolet Camaro to Mr. Henshaw this year!”

In order for a player to win the vehicle, a golfer must shoot a hole-in-one on the 6th hole at the Aliante Golf Course. Henshaw was able to achieve this, much to his disbelief.

“It is with great pleasure Ed Bozarth Nevada No. 1 Chevrolet is able to support FAS year after year by sponsoring their annual golf tournament fundraiser at Aliante Golf Club. We are excited that during this year’s tournament Mr. Jeff Henshaw hit the Hole-In-One, the prize being a $30,000 vehicle.” stated Kent Ahrens, general manager/partner at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. “We look forward to our continued friendship with FAS and hope next year brings an even better tournament.”

The proceeds from this event benefits the Foundation and its ongoing services that assist seniors throughout the valley.

“I just want to thank the Foundation for their hospitality and I am grateful I was a participant,” said Henshaw. “This is something I never thought I would win, but I couldn’t be happier.”

Headquartered in Henderson, The Foundation Assisting Seniors, a 501(c)(3), was founded in 2002, with the primary mission to assist at no charge, seniors in times of illness, recovery, confinement at home, coping with the loss of a loved one and other senior challenges. For more information, visit foundationassistingseniors.org.