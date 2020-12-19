Holiday lights competition heats up at Cadence

Residents at Cadence are making their neighborhood merry and bright with a friendly competition for holiday adornments.

The community’s annual Light Up Cadence contest encourages residents to decorate their homes’ exterior with festive cheer. But one block at Cadence takes the cake for “Best Decorated” this year.

Starting the week of Thanksgiving, residents on Mezzaforte Street rallied together to decorate their homes. The block quickly became a popular spectacle of festive lights and lawn ornaments, including sleighs, reindeer and large presents. One couple on the street were ecstatic to see all of their neighbors come together in a unique way for the holidays.

“A lot of our neighbors have lived here less than a year, so we were surprised to see everyone participating,” said Araceli, a resident on Mezzaforte Street. “We started small, just adding a few lights. As we got closer to the holidays, we noticed our neighbors were upping the ante with more decorations. In turn, we added more. Competition aside, it’s been a great way for us to show our holiday spirit and feel more connected to our neighbors.”

Since moving to Cadence two years ago, Ariceli and her husband, Sebastian, have enjoyed the walking trails around the neighborhood, taking their beloved fur babies to Dakota Dog Park inside Desert Pulse Park. The soon-to-be parents are looking forward to growing their family in the bustling community and taking their children for walks around Cadence to enjoy the holiday flourishes.

“The residents on Mezzaforte Street, as well as across Cadence, really encouraged each other to go all out this year,” said Rachel Diehl, lifestyle director at Cadence. “It’s great to see the Light Up Cadence event bring neighbors together to spread the holiday spirit, especially in what has been a challenging year.”

On Fortissimo Street, a family of polar bears lines the front yard of this year’s top prize winner for “Best Decorated” as voted by Cadence residents. The homeowner, Rudy, plans months for the competition, carefully plotting decorations for the most wonderful time of the year. Last year, his home earned the “Most Elegant” award.

“My neighbors didn’t have a chance of winning this year,” Rudy joked. “We just love bringing happiness to anyone and everyone who sees our lights. Pandemic or not, Christmas is the best time of the year.”

Rudy and his wife moved to Cadence nearly six years ago and have watched the community grow. In that time, they have loved dining at restaurants and supporting small businesses in downtown Henderson, directly connected to Cadence via Water Street. And he loves the historic street’s decorations during the holidays, taking the kids for a stroll to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

“To be part of the Cadence community is wonderful,” Rudy said. “We’ve lived a few places before, and no one has ever gone out of their way to say, ‘Hi,’ or introduce themselves. We’ve seen those interactions first hand at Cadence time and time again. There’s a sense of unity even with everything going on this year.”

