Home prices increase slightly after three-month holding pattern

July 16, 2019 - 12:02 pm
 

Local home prices broke out of a three-month holding pattern to post a slight increase during June, according to a report released this week by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

GLVAR reported that the median price for existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) during June was $304,000. That’s up 4.8 percent from $290,000 in June 2018. Meanwhile, the median price of local condos and town homes sold in June was $177,900. That was up 6.5 percent from June 2018.

“It’s normal for home prices and sales to increase this time of year, though prices only went up slightly and we actually sold fewer homes this June than last June,” said 2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter, a longtime local Realtor. “Overall, I think the takeaway from this month’s GLVAR report is that the local housing market is surprisingly stable. In fact, this is probably as stable as the local housing market has been in nearly two decades.”

Before slowing down this year, local home prices had generally been rising since early 2012, climbing back toward their all-time peak. According to GLVAR, the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada peaked at $315,000 in June 2006 before falling during the Great Recession. Local home prices hit a post-recession bottom of $118,000 in January 2012.

Just as prices have been appreciating more slowly, Carpenter said fewer homes have been selling this year compared with the previous few years. GLVAR reported a total of 42,876 local property sales in 2018, down from 45,388 in all of 2017. And she said 2019 is running behind last year’s sales pace.

The total number of existing local homes, condos and town homes sold during June was 3,626. Compared with one year ago, June sales were down 11.1 percent for homes and down 12 percent for condos and town homes.

At the current sales pace, Carpenter said Southern Nevada still has less than a three-month supply of homes available for sale. While the local housing supply is up from one year ago, she said, it’s still below what would normally be considered a balanced market.

By the end of June, GLVAR reported 7,815 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s up 80.3 percent from one year ago. For condos and town homes, the 1,937 properties listed without offers in June represented a 135.6 percent jump from one year ago.

GLVAR reported that 20.2 percent of all local properties sold in June were purchased with cash. That’s down from 22.9 percent one year ago. That’s also well below the February 2013 peak of 59.5 percent, suggesting that cash buyers and investors are still active in the local housing market, but have been playing a much smaller role than they were during and just after the recession.

The number of so-called distressed sales remains near historically low levels. GLVAR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for just 2.2 percent of all existing local property sales in June. That compares to 2.6 percent of all sales one year ago and 6.3 percent two years ago.

These GLVAR statistics include activity through the end of June 2019. GLVAR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not necessarily account for newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include:

The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during June was more than $1 billion for homes and nearly $137 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared to one year ago, total sales values in June were down 6.9 percent for homes, and down 6.7 percent for condos and town homes.

Homes and condos are selling at a slower pace than last year at this time. In June, 78.8 percent of all existing local homes and 77.7 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. That compares to one year ago, when 89.1 percent of all existing local homes and 91.2 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

More than 40,000 Southern Nevadans attended the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4 in Summerlin. The valley's largest Independence Day parade celebrated its silver anniversary this year with appearances from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and members of the Las Vegas City Council.

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin with models opening Saturday. This new gated neighborhood offers ranch-style luxury homes with designer details; abundant included features; and a wealth of personalization options, including professional kitchens and guest suites.

Toll Brothers' Regency at Summerlin prioritizes luxurious, low-maintenance living that functions as the gateway to freedom. The community offers residents the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every day.

For condo buyers seeking a new level of luxury, The Ogden has a limited number of residences available in its luxury Premier Collection, meeting growing demand for luxury high-rise living.

Wondering what to do on those hot summer nights? If you live in Summerlin, the answer is in your own backyard. For everyone else in Southern Nevada, hop on the 215 Beltway and drive to Downtown Summerlin just minutes from home. The Las Vegas Aviators, the city's professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, have settled into their new home at Las Vegas Ballpark with a full schedule of games all summer — and most starting at 7:05 p.m. when the sun is going down. Two homestands are right around the corner with games nightly from July 11-14 and July 23-Aug. 5. For schedule and tickets, visit aviatorslv.com.

Plan Five recently joined the collection of new homes at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes, located in The Cliffs Village in south Summerlin.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty welcomes its newest real estate team, Jennifer Graff and Stephanie McGerty of The New Home Experts Las Vegas, which caters exclusively to buyers purchasing new construction homes.