83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Home prices spring forward amid tight supply

Las Vegas Realtors
April 9, 2021 - 3:57 pm
 
Aldo Martinez
Aldo Martinez

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices rising to another record and more homes being sold despite a tight housing supply.

LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during March was $363,000. That breaks the all-time record set in February. March’s median home price is up 13.8 percent from $319,000 during the same month last year.

Prices for local condos and town homes also increased compared to one year ago, selling for a median price of $194,000 in March. That’s up 4.6 percent from $185,500 in March of 2020.

“This is the first month where our housing statistics show a year-over-year comparison to the beginning of the pandemic,” said 2021 LVR President Aldo Martinez. “At the rate we’re going, we could see even greater gains in home prices and sales next month, since the housing market stalled briefly last April before roaring back since then.”

Martinez, a longtime local Realtor, said the shortage of local homes available for sale continues to present a challenge for potential buyers and a rare opportunity for sellers. While a six-month supply is traditionally considered to be a balanced market, the pace of local home sales in March compared to the number of existing homes available for sale equates to well under a one-month supply. He doesn’t expect much relief from homebuilders, who cite soaring lumber costs, increasing government regulations and lack of land and labor among the reasons they aren’t building more homes.

By the end of March, LVR reported 1,772 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. While up from the previous month, that’s still down 68.8 percent from one year ago. For condos and town homes, the 597 properties listed without offers in March represent a 63.3 percent drop from one year ago.

LVR reported 4,724 existing local homes, condos and town homes were sold during March. Compared to the same time last year, March sales were up 35.1 percent for homes and up 39.8 percent for condos and town homes.

Local home sales are on pace to exceed last year’s total. According to LVR, the number of existing local homes, condos, town homes and other residential properties sold in Southern Nevada during 2020 was 41,617. That was up from 41,269 total sales in 2019.

Southern Nevada’s housing market hit its post-recession bottom in early 2012. Since then, it has experienced steady year-over-year growth averaging 6 percent to 10 percent. Since the pandemic started, Martinez said the local housing market has been more in line with national trends, “exceeding everyone’s expectations.” He attributes “the current abnormal price growth” to a shortage of homes available for sale, steady demand and relatively low mortgage interest rates.

“The pandemic has contributed to the supply shortage due in part to homeowners being out of work, and therefore unable to upgrade even if they wanted to unless they could pay cash,” he added. “In addition, reports from the National Association of Realtors show homeowners are staying longer in their homes, up from five to seven years in recent history to closer to seven to nine years, today, which could also be attributed to lower than normal interest rates.”

During March, LVR reported that 24.1 percent of all local property sales were purchased with cash. That’s up from 21.2 percent one year ago. That’s well below the March 2013 peak of 59.5 percent.

Despite the ongoing pandemic and accompanying economic downturn, the number of so-called distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for just 0.6 percent of all existing local property sales in March. That compares to 2 percent of all sales one year ago, 2.5 percent of all sales two years ago, 2.9 percent three years ago, and 9.8 percent four years ago. Martinez explained “these low numbers are skewed by the number of homeowners who have filed for mortgage forbearance,” adding that “economists suggest many of these homeowners may have difficulty coming out of forbearance and expect foreclosure numbers to rise above pre-pandemic rates.”

These LVR statistics include activity through the end of March 2021. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not necessarily account for newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during March was nearly $1.7 billion for homes and more than $217 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared to one year ago, total sales values in March were up 65.2 percent for homes and up 52.6 percent for condos and town homes.

■ Homes have been selling faster than they were one year earlier. In March, 84 percent of all existing local homes and 80.9 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. That compares to one year ago, when 72.4 percent of all existing local homes and 76 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

Las Vegas Realtors was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 15,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

MOST READ
1
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
2
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
3
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
4
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
5
‘Hell’s Kitchen’s’ next Las Vegas season gets premiere date
‘Hell’s Kitchen’s’ next Las Vegas season gets premiere date
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Danielle Bisterfeldt
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS APRIL 10
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas Ballpark and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional baseball team of Triple-A West Minor League Baseball and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, has announced the promotions of four executives.

Skye Canyon will host its second annual, socially distant community event, Chalk For Earth on A ...
Skye Canyon to host Chalk For Earth event April 16-22
Provided Content

In honor of Earth Day 2021, Skye Canyon will host its second annual, socially distant community event, Chalk For Earth on April 22. A sidewalk chalk challenge that invites residents to create an earth-themed chalk masterpiece on the sidewalk or in the driveway of their house, Chalk For Earth provides an opportunity to show community spirit and get creative.

Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering home ...
Summerlin offers homes under $500,000 in more than a dozen neighborhoods
Provided Content

Summerlin has long been regarded as a premier place to live and a popular choice for the city’s influencers, professionals, captains of industry, celebrities and professional athletes. Yet, Summerlin is also a great place for first- and second-time homebuyers with dozens of floor plans priced under $500,000 now available in 13 neighborhoods throughout the community.

On April 9 at 10 a.m., Pacific Standard Time, Trilogy Sunstone will host its second virtual hom ...
Trilogy Sunstone to hold second homesite release
Provided Content

On April 9 at 10 a.m., Pacific Standard Time, Trilogy Sunstone will host its second virtual homesite release to interested buyers on the VIP priority list. The first homesite release was successful, resulting in all available homesites being reserved by buyers. Interested buyers can call 877-221-3264 to schedule a virtual appointment with a community representative to register before the April 9 release. Only homebuyers on the VIP priority list will have the opportunity to purchase in the next release.

Is your tax sheltering strategy bulletproof?
Is your tax sheltering strategy bulletproof?
Provided Content

Regardless of whether you invest in the conventional market or you participate in more sophisticated investments like real estate, we are all sitting in a world of unknowns right now. All politics aside, there are a couple things that are certain. First and foremost, at the end of the day, the trillions of dollars that will have been issued for pandemic relief will need to be paid back. Secondly, it can generally be agreed upon that the recourse for those relief dollars will be through taxes. The underlying question here is, what measures are you taking in preparation of this impending tax event?

This oversized Instagram wall at Downtown Summerlin invites visitors to post their “act of lo ...
Downtown Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day
Provided Content

April 22 is Earth Day, and at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin, visitors are invited to express gratitude to Mother Earth. Starting April 19, Downtown Summerlin visitors can participate in an “act of love for the earth” by posting their pledges on an oversized Instagram-worthy globe mural located near HM. Whatever your earth-loving promise — from recycling more to reducing your carbon footprint — put it on a post-it for everyone to see. The display will be up until month-end.

Taylor Morrison offers new communities that span from Lake Las Vegas, to Summerlin, to North La ...
Taylor Morrison puts down Vegas roots
Sponsored Content

Trustworthy. Passionate. Accountable. Over the past year, these three words have become everyday staples for national homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison as they established roots in Las Vegas with the acquisition of William Lyon Homes in February 2020.

Custom Home Life Owner Michael Hutchings
Custom Home Life sells out Unicorn Hills development
Provided Content

Custom Home Life, a Nevada-based designer, builder, and brokerage firm, announced that it has completely sold out all home sites inside the mega-luxury development of Unicorn Hills in Henderson at an estimated value of $9.450 million. The elevated residential community containing 15 Strip-view, hillside lots was closed in record time — roughly 120 days from official release (plus one earlier pre-sale).

KTGY Architecture + Planning
KTGY wins design awards for Builder Chowa Concept home
Provided Content

KTGY Architecture + Planning, a leading full-service design firm focused on residential and mixed-use developments, sustainability and neighborhood revitalization in the U.S., has announced that it has earned 13 awards including one Platinum and seven Gold awards at the three recent National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) virtual awards events: Best in American Living Awards, Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards and The Nationals.