

Homebuyer incentives offered at Trilogy in Summerlin


October 15, 2019 - 8:53 am
 

During the month of October, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with special pricing and other incentives.

Homebuyers will receive 20 percent off options up to $16,000 on new-build homes, and select quick-move-in homes are up to $45,000 off.

Trilogy in Summerlin, the master-planned community on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, is adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start from $475,990.

The community opened its private Outlook Club, which has 9,600 square feet of indoor space and an additional 2,100 square feet of covered outdoor space.

Outlook Club has a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, art studio, sports lounge and bocce and pickleball courts. The shops and nightlife of Summerlin are three miles away.

Homebuyers are invited to Happier Hour at Outlook Club every other Thursday, 3-5 p.m.

Also, they can schedule a private tour of the homes and the Trilogy community by calling the Tour Center at 877-221-3264.

Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.

THE LATEST
Cielo Vista by Beazer Homes will open Oct. 19 in North Las Vegas. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer to open Cielo Vista in North Las Vegas


Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Cielo Vista, its newest North Las Vegas community, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cielo Vista will showcase Beazer’s Sedona and Valencia plans at its model park.

The free Family, Fur & Fun Festival features a Halloween Pet Costume Contest at 1:30 p.m. Satur ...
Family Fur Fun Festival to be held at Mountain’s Edge


Halloween is around the corner, and it’s important to remember to keep four-legged family members safe, calm and healthy during the holiday. Representatives from Saturday’s Family, Fur Fun Festival are offering pet safety tips and will have additional pet care information between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during the popular Halloween Pet Costume Contest.

Pardee Homes recently added a resident-exclusive swimming pool to the Evolve collection of upsc ...
Pardee showcases Evolve town homes


Jump in and join the fun relaxing beside the stunning new resident-exclusive pool at Evolve, Pardee Homes’ new gated town home community in southwest Las Vegas.

Richmond American Homes launched its first town home development in Cadence in Henderson called ...
Town home construction continues
BY BUCK WARGO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Town homes and other new attached housing products have recorded its highest percentage of the housing market since prior to the Great Recession and builders aren’t slowing down in their pursuit of those projects.

More than 100 artists will be showing off their work at the Summerlin Festival of Arts in Downt ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts set for Oct. 12-13


If browsing through beautiful sculpture, art and jewelry from the region’s best artists and craftsmen is your idea of fun, the Summerlin Festival of Arts is for you.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Ravenna by Beazer Homes. The grand open ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three model homes


Refreshments, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Ravenna by Beazer Homes. The grand opening event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pardee Homes' SmartBuy Campaign offers a move-in-ready Plan One at the Cirrus neighborhood in s ...
Pardee has home ready for the holidays


As part of the Pardee Homes SmartBuy Campaign, the new Cirrus neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas is offering a move-in-ready Plan One with designer upgrades and special pricing, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

The Family, Fur & Fun Festival will be held Oct. 12 at the Mountain's Edge community. (Mountain ...
Family, Fur Festival to be held at Mountain’s Edge Oct. 12


Celebrate the lives of rescued animals and learn about helping, fostering and adopting animals in need during the Family, Fur Fun Festival on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Well-behaved leashed pets are invited to the free event at Exploration Park in the Mountain’s Edge.

Seasons Grocery at Lake Las Vegas Resort is celebrating “Pinktober” all monthlong with oppo ...
Lake Las Vegas to host October events


Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced a list of events throughout October in support of “Pinktober” and the Susan G. Komen Nevada foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports those affected by breast cancer.