Homebuyer incentives offered at Trilogy in Summerlin

During the month of October, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating its 20-year-anniversary with special pricing and other incentives.

Homebuyers will receive 20 percent off options up to $16,000 on new-build homes, and select quick-move-in homes are up to $45,000 off.

Trilogy in Summerlin, the master-planned community on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, is adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start from $475,990.

The community opened its private Outlook Club, which has 9,600 square feet of indoor space and an additional 2,100 square feet of covered outdoor space.

Outlook Club has a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, art studio, sports lounge and bocce and pickleball courts. The shops and nightlife of Summerlin are three miles away.

Homebuyers are invited to Happier Hour at Outlook Club every other Thursday, 3-5 p.m.

Also, they can schedule a private tour of the homes and the Trilogy community by calling the Tour Center at 877-221-3264.

Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.