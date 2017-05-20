Homebuyers can save big with local mortgage brokers

Rick Piette, owner of Premier Mortgage Lending (Premier)

Decisions, decisions. These days, it’s overwhelming to keep up with all the choices most people have to make every day. It’s no wonder that by the time the question of what’s for dinner comes up, it’s all we can do to mumble a faint, “I don’t care. You choose.”

But some decisions are far too important to leave to chance — and finding the right mortgage loan is one of them. As the owner of Premier Mortgage Lending, and with decades of experience as a mortgage lender in Las Vegas, that’s something that Rick Piette knows something about.

“We all know that no one can be an expert about everything, of course. But for the really big issues that can affect your family, your future and your finances for years to come, how can you be sure you’re making the right choice? The fact is, selecting the right lender — and the right mortgage loan — can have an enormous impact on your financial well-being. That’s why it’s so important to make sure you get it right,” Piette explained.

“It all starts with knowing the right questions to ask your lender. You’re looking for the right loan for your specific needs at this time, and if you think about it, that’s pretty much the case for anything you buy, right?

“When you’re shopping for a new car, you focus on those features that are most important to you right now: Is it the cost? The miles per gallon? Or do you have to fit a family of six inside? Obviously, people’s needs change over time, and there’s definitely no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to mortgage loans. That’s why it’s critical for borrowers to seek out a lender that can offer options for different situations.

“That’s an important reason — although not the only one — that using a mortgage broker for your home loan is the better choice. You only need to fill out one application and then let your broker get to work for you. With their network of lender contacts, they do the legwork for you to find out who has the best rates and loan programs for your needs,” he said.

“For example, Premier Mortgage offers a ‘One Percent Down’ mortgage loan that’s perfect for those who have a minimal down payment to work with, and it also saves them money on loan costs.

“Or, if a buyer has recently had a foreclosure or a short sale, we can help them get back into a home sooner rather than later with our ‘Another Chance Nevada’ private money financing program.

“Premier also offers a true ‘No Fee Mortgage Loan’ that literally charges borrowers $0 in fees — no loan origination, processing, underwriting or document prep fees. That saves our customers from $5,000 to $8,000 or more on getting a mortgage loan, right out of pocket. Plus, it also has a fixed interest rate for the duration of your loan.

“Once all that information is gathered, your mortgage broker helps you discover which loan is best for you. Again, you may not be an expert in mortgage loans, but your loan officer sure should be. And one of the most important things we do at Premier is help our clients understand and compare the difference between their loan options in actual dollars and cents.

Another advantage of using a mortgage broker, according to Piette, is that they will also typically be a small, locally owned business.

“These loan officers are part of your community, and that really makes a difference. Not only do they know the area and those in the local industry, but they’ll also provide you with better, more personalized service. Why? Because unlike an online lender or a national bank, brokers don’t want to just make this loan for you to meet their sales quota — they want you to become a ‘forever’ client. So, when you really think about it, who do you think is going to be working harder on your behalf?

“Our philosophy has always been to provide our clients with friendly, knowledgeable and superior service while making sure their mortgage loan is the perfect fit — for their current needs, for their financial situation and to ensure it saves them the most money possible,” Piette said. For more information, visit the PremierMortgageLending.com or call 702-485-6600 to schedule an appointment.

Premier Mortgage Lending, NMLS No. 393282, is at 701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 125 in Henderson. The full-service lender is a member of the Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City chambers of commerce, Better Business Bureau and Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, as well as an affiliate member of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.