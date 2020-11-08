56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Provided Content

Housing market has rising prices, short supply

Provided Content
November 8, 2020 - 10:24 am
 

A report released by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices rising while the housing supply keeps shrinking, putting the local housing market in the unusual position of looking a lot like the rest of the country.

LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during October was $340,200. That is up 10.8 percent from $307,000 during the same month last year and marks another all-time price record. Local condos and town homes sold for a median price of $186,500 in October. That’s up 8.9 percent from $171,250 in October 2019.

“COVID-19 appears to have extended the typical summer buying period by several months,” said LVR President Tom Blanchard, a longtime local Realtor. “The continued demand in our housing market is still not being met and is putting upward pressure on home values. Although we see increased permits by local homebuilders, they are still not meeting the demand that is out there.”

Blanchard added that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order allowing open houses to resume throughout the state starting Oct. 1 is also helping the local housing market and may prompt more homeowners to put their properties on the market.

LVR reported that 3,961 existing local homes, condos and town homes were sold during October. Compared with the same time last year, October sales were up 11.2 percent for homes and up 9.5 percent for condos and town homes.

For years, Southern Nevada made national news for riding a real estate roller coaster, with pre-recession home prices soaring to record highs and then falling faster than almost anywhere else in the U.S. during the recession. But Blanchard said the local housing market is now “more in line with the rest of the country,” with strong demand and a dwindling supply driving home price peaks.

He said the number of local homes available for sale remains well below the six-month supply considered to be a balanced market. He said the sales pace in October equates to roughly a 1.5-month supply of homes available for sale, creating a local housing shortage. The shortage is similar but slightly less severe nationwide, with the National Association of Realtors reporting a 2.7-month housing supply through September.

By the end of October, LVR reported 4,501 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That is down 37.6 percent from one year ago. For condos and town homes, the 1,428 properties listed without offers in October represent a 21 percent drop from one year ago.

Meanwhile, LVR reported that 19.2 percent of all local properties sold in October were purchased with cash. That compares with 21.7 percent one year ago. That’s well below the February 2013 peak of 59.5 percent, suggesting that cash buyers and investors have been less active in the local housing market. The figure is similar to the most recent national numbers from NAR, which reported that cash sales accounted for 18 percent of all transactions nationwide.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, the number of distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for 0.9 percent of all existing local property sales in October. That compares with 2.4 percent of all sales one year ago, 3 percent two years ago and 5.2 percent three years ago.

Again, that’s in line with the most recent national numbers from NAR, which found that short sales and foreclosures represented fewer than 1 percent of all sales nationwide in its most recent report.

Blanchard expects distressed sales to remain low as federal moratoriums remain in place to prevent most evictions and certain foreclosures.

The LVR statistics include activity through the end of October. LVR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not necessarily account for newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners.

Other highlights include the following:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during October was more than $1.3 billion for homes and nearly $149 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared with a year ago, total sales values in October were up 29.6 percent for homes and up 16.9 percent for condos and town homes.

■ Homes are selling faster than they were last year at this time. In October, 85.4 percent of all existing local homes and 81.4 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. A year ago, 74.4 percent of all existing local homes and 69.8 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

Las Vegas Realtors was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 15,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

MOST READ
1
3 people shot at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip, shooter arrested
3 people shot at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip, shooter arrested
2
Storm drops a few showers in Las Vegas, snow in mountains
Storm drops a few showers in Las Vegas, snow in mountains
3
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden appears to have won the presidency. But it’s Republicans who should be excited.
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden appears to have won the presidency. But it’s Republicans who should be excited.
5
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cliffs at Dover by Beazer Homes is a collection of two-story town homes near Nellis Air Force B ...
Homes for the holidays at Beazer’s Cliffs at Dover community
Provided Content

This holiday season, give yourself the gift that will last a lifetime — a new home at Cliffs at Dover by Beazer Homes. Cliffs at Dover, a collection of two-story town homes near Nellis Air Force Base, challenges the notion that you can’t have it all for an affordable price. Each home features a spacious layout and includes refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer and window coverings, plus access to resort-style amenities, including a community pool, fitness center and lounge. With home prices starting at $204,240, Cliffs at Dover homebuyers receive unbeatable new home value.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

CCIM Southern Nevada will hold its Real Estate Investment Outlook Virtual Luncheon Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. with speaker Dr. Peter Linneman, founding principal of Lineman Associates.

Lake Las Vegas Reflection Bay Golf Course. (Lake Las Vegas)
Henderson golf facility produces tournament winning players
Provided Content

In just two years since it opened, the High Performance Golf Institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club is already producing champions. Michael Sarro and Morgan Goldstein, both Las Vegas locals, took the championship titles at their respective Men’s and Women’s 2020 Nevada State Amateur Championships this summer.

Rock Rink opens Nov. 13 at Downtown Summerlin to kick off the 2020 holiday season. New this yea ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2020 holiday season
Provided Content

The 2020 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin on Nov. 13 with the opening of outdoor ice skating at Rock Rink presented by Pardee Homes, back for another year of family skating fun. New this year, are 200,000 additional twinkling lights throughout the destination, along with strolling carolers every Friday and Saturday night. Returning is the popular holiday train that runs continually around Rock Rink and a 40-foot tree, along with a special night to celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 14 in partnership with Jewish Nevada.

HomeAid Southern Nevada is the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders A ...
HomeAid Southern Nevada to renovate homeless shelter
Provided Content

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has announced its plan to renovate the Poverello House in Henderson. HomeAid will provide time and materials to improve amenities at the day shelter, benefiting homeless individuals.

Three dozen new homes in a range of price points and styles are available for immediate move-in ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 140 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Provided Content

Trilogy by Shea Homes is bringing its third age-qualified community to Sunstone, a new master-planned community by Trilogy, Lennar and Woodside Homes.

Uri Vaknin
Vegas high-rise developer launches podcast
PROVIDED CONTENT

A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

Cadence Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson caters to dog owners with the Dakota ...
Cadence caters to Fido and friends
Provided Content

With parks, trails and more, there’s plenty for “Fido” to bark about at the Cadence master plan community in Henderson.

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Bur ...
Beazer features Burson communities in Pahrump
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities Oct, 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver value in a serene setting 45 minutes from Las Vegas.