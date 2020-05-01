93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

How the real estate industry is transforming in the Age of Coronavirus

By Gordon Miles Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
May 1, 2020 - 4:04 pm
 

If you know any one of the thousands of Nevadans working in the real estate industry, they are likely in a much better mood this week. From Realtors and their teams to title companies, mortgage lenders and escrow services, they are learning how to operate in a completely new business environment and preparing for the new business they hope to earn once the government shutdown is lifted.

The real estate industry was understandably concerned at the prospect of a complete business shutdown, even though we have been identified as an essential service. Nevada, in particular, was among the country’s hardest hit in a recession that has recovered well but hurt collectively for several years. We are finding that people still need to buy and sell homes, though obviously not in the frequency we were seeing just a few months ago. Our data shows that 60 percent of our clients still want to sell their homes and move forward with the marketing of their properties.

During that slowing of business activity due to physical restrictions and fewer homes on the market, I have encouraged the real estate sales executives I work with throughout Nevada, Arizona and California to use the time they would have spent networking or meeting with clients to educate themselves on how to do business in this new economy.

How many Realtors do you know that have learned to use Zoom in the past two months? Facebook Live? These are platforms that are transforming the way we market and show homes. At my company, we are constantly looking for new and better ways to do business. We introduce new platforms and partnerships regularly that allow our agents to market their clients’ homes locally, across the country and to international investors. Each platform offers unique capabilities that allow us to sell our clients’ homes faster and for a higher average sale price.

But many agents are just now learning all of the ways they can use technology to be better in their representation. They are creating virtual showings and open houses, showing homes live on Facebook and Instagram. They are using Zoom and Google platforms to meet with their clients and are creating their sales presentations with sites like Issuu to demonstrate their capabilities to prospective clients.

Virtual open houses have been a particularly positive new business process during this time. We are now utilizing virtual technology to expose a property to hundreds more prospective buyers instead of simply waiting for that car to pull in the driveway on weekends to see a home. Ultimately, everything is better for the consumer, be it the seller or the buyer.

And, if you’ve been on social media at all, you are likely to have seen lots of new content from real estate professionals. That’s a good thing! If they didn’t previously know how to create video, which gets much more engagement on social media, they can use programs like Zillow 3D Home Tour, which takes their property photos and creates a 3D video of the home. All we need to figure out now is to add the smell of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies!

We are also hosting and participating in continuing education classes online, which are proctored and recorded for state-required licensing requirements.

To encourage my company’s agents to use more digital and social platforms, we recently launched the BHHS Virtual Sales + Productivity Contest. It’s a fun way to reward people for moving forward in a digital environment. They get Novice points for things like sending out e-newsletters and participating in Facebook Live meetings. Intermediate points are awarded for creating new social media posts and business profiles on platforms like Facebook Business and LinkedIn. Expert points are awarded for activities including creating virtual sales presentations and hosting a virtual open house. The goal is to get late adopters used to these new types of business practices.

My ultimate goal is to support and develop real estate sales executives, which are primarily small-business owners. We are recruiting virtually to continue our own business growth, by virtually showing prospective agents that we have the tools to keep their business moving forward.

Overall, we are doing the best we can to support our clients. We have seen much less mob mentality during the past few months. People are making thoughtful and long-term decisions. New homes are being bought and sold every day. In the age of coronavirus, the trademark characteristics of a Realtor are assets: tenacity, kindness, friendliness and the ability to never give up. Let’s get back to work, Nevada!

Gordon Miles is president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned franchise in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network. Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Combined, the companies have 3,500 real estate sales executives and 32 offices throughout the three states and completed $5.5 billion in residential home sales in 2019. For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com.

MOST READ
1
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
2
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
3
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
4
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
5
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Anthem Country Club home has listed for $1,475,000. (Huntington & Ellis)
Anthem Country Club home caters to family-friendly lifestyle
Sponsored Content

For Marisa and JT Wise, living in Anthem Country Club is not just about enjoying their spectacular single-story home with stunning mountain views. They’ve built a roster of cherished memories through family gatherings, birthday celebrations and community camaraderie.

John M. Naylor
CARES Act update for contractors and developers
By John M. Naylor Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

On April 24, President (Donald) Trump signed into law significant changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly known as the CARES Act. The act originally included $349 billion for small business loans to employers with fewer than 500 employees. These loans were part of the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP. Individual businesses can borrow up to $10 million to cover the costs of payroll and some rent and utility expenses through June 30. The loans do not require personal guaranties, and may be forgiven, meaning the principal amount may not have to be paid back under certain circumstances.

This artist's rendering shows a home in Camden, KB Home's new gated community in southwest Las ...
KB Home to open Camden in southwest valley
Provided Content

KB Home has announced that Camden, a new gated community situated in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas, is now open for sales. The new-home community offers a distinguished collection of one- and two-story home designs that can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and budget.

More than 40 new homes are available for immediate sale and occupancy throughout Summerlin, inc ...
Summerlin offers homes ready for move-in
Provided Content

Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than 40 new homes, including several upgraded model homes, available for immediate move-in.

The downtown high-rise reported sales despite the COVID-19 crisis. (Juhl)
High-rise developer says Vegas real estate has long-term value
Provided Content

Despite the cancellation of two closings on condo sales related to the COVID-19 crisis at a Las Vegas high-rise condo tower, the month of March and early April signaled a glimmer of hope for Las Vegas real estate. From March 1-April 10, 10 sales totaling more than $3.5 million were closed and seven condos totaling more than $2.6 million in sales went under contract at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas and One Las Vegas on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Both communities are part of a portfolio of condominiums acquired by KRE Capital LLC in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners in 2013 as DK Las Vegas.

Victoria Kennedy
Be the leader in real estate to your community during this pandemic
By Victoria Kennedy Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In times of uncertainty, the person who brings the most clarity adds the most value. I know you’re probably getting a lot of questions about the coronavirus. So, what I want to do, today, is share some talking points that you can use with your clients. This will help you be the calm in the storm.

The Morgan floor plan at Westcott by Lennar is a great example of how plants can breathe some l ...
Summerlin builders show off model home offices
Provided Content

The trend to work from home is on the upswing in a big way. Even before the COVID-19 crisis, as many as 25 million Americans were calling home “the office” for at least one day a week. Thanks to self-employment and flexible work schedules and options, the home office has emerged as one of the most important amenities for homebuyers. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, which offers more than 160 unique floor plans, finding a home with a built-in home office or ample space for an at-home office is easy.

Capri, Pardee Homes’ new town home community within Inspirada, is now open for one-on-one and ...
Pardee to open Capri in Inspirada by private, virtual appointments
Provided Content

Pardee Homes is unveiling Capri, its newest neighborhood within Inspirada, on Saturday by private and virtual appointment. Located off Bicentennial Parkway, Capri is a vibrant town home community featuring four distinct modern two-story floor plans with private backyards.

Mosi Gatling
Mortgage forbearance terms vary depending on lender
By Mosi Gatling Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The phrase “forbearance” has been mentioned a lot lately due to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was passed by the federal government without much explanation of how it works.