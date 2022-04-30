Howard Hughes Corp. donates to city’s tree initiative

The Howard Hughes Corp. donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative “Going Green for Good Health” to fund more than 60 mature, park-ready trees that will be planted this year.

On the heels of Arbor Day, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, has announced its support of the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative “Going Green for Good Health.” The program raises funds to plant 60,000 more trees, particularly in areas of the city most affected by the urban heat island. This month, The Howard Hughes Corp. donated $25,000 to the campaign to fund more than 60 mature, park-ready trees that will be planted this year.

The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, which provides a vehicle for the public to contribute to city priorities, has a goal to raise a minimum of $150,000 to fund a variety of nursery and park-ready trees to plant in areas of the city where trees are lacking. According to a UNLV Desert Research Institute study, east Las Vegas has the highest concentration of the urban heat island effect in the Las Vegas Valley, experiencing surface temperatures 1 to 7 degrees higher than other areas of the city.

This phenomenon of an urban heat island can exacerbate the duration and intensity of heat, increase heat-related illnesses, decrease air quality and affect workers’ health and productivity, especially in low-income areas with few or no trees.

“We are honored to support this campaign to fund more trees in areas of the city of Las Vegas that need them most,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “We know firsthand how important trees and landscaping are for not only promoting good health but for building a sense of community pride, natural shade and cleaner air quality. We encourage others in the valley to join us by supporting this worthwhile initiative that will create more equitable tree canopies throughout the city.”

According to Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, the community’s response to the tree initiative has been very positive. “For all the obvious reasons, trees evoke a strong emotional response given their many attributes and value,” she said. “Our good friends at The Howard Hughes Corporation very much understand this, and we appreciate their contribution that will help us plant more trees to help all areas of the city go green.”

On March 21, Las Vegas urban forester Bradley Daseler spoke to students at Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain, one of 26 schools in Summerlin, about the importance of trees. He explained in detail the urban heat island effect and how trees can play an important role in reducing heat and making communities healthier and cleaner. As a follow-up to this amazing learning opportunity, students from Alexander Dawson plan to raise funds for the tree campaign at a future student farmers market.

