64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
draft fan
Draft 2022
Provided Content

Howard Hughes Corp. donates to city’s tree initiative

PROVIDED CONTENT
April 30, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
The Howard Hughes Corp. recently donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative, ...
The Howard Hughes Corp. recently donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative, “Going Green for Good Health,” to help fund trees for areas of the city where they are lacking. Pictured here at the city's East Yard Nursery are, from left, Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp.; Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman; Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience, Summerlin; and Bradley Daseler, urban forester, city of Las Vegas. (Summerlin)

On the heels of Arbor Day, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, has announced its support of the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative “Going Green for Good Health.” The program raises funds to plant 60,000 more trees, particularly in areas of the city most affected by the urban heat island. This month, The Howard Hughes Corp. donated $25,000 to the campaign to fund more than 60 mature, park-ready trees that will be planted this year.

The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, which provides a vehicle for the public to contribute to city priorities, has a goal to raise a minimum of $150,000 to fund a variety of nursery and park-ready trees to plant in areas of the city where trees are lacking. According to a UNLV Desert Research Institute study, east Las Vegas has the highest concentration of the urban heat island effect in the Las Vegas Valley, experiencing surface temperatures 1 to 7 degrees higher than other areas of the city.

This phenomenon of an urban heat island can exacerbate the duration and intensity of heat, increase heat-related illnesses, decrease air quality and affect workers’ health and productivity, especially in low-income areas with few or no trees.

“We are honored to support this campaign to fund more trees in areas of the city of Las Vegas that need them most,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “We know firsthand how important trees and landscaping are for not only promoting good health but for building a sense of community pride, natural shade and cleaner air quality. We encourage others in the valley to join us by supporting this worthwhile initiative that will create more equitable tree canopies throughout the city.”

According to Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, the community’s response to the tree initiative has been very positive. “For all the obvious reasons, trees evoke a strong emotional response given their many attributes and value,” she said. “Our good friends at The Howard Hughes Corporation very much understand this, and we appreciate their contribution that will help us plant more trees to help all areas of the city go green.”

On March 21, Las Vegas urban forester Bradley Daseler spoke to students at Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain, one of 26 schools in Summerlin, about the importance of trees. He explained in detail the urban heat island effect and how trees can play an important role in reducing heat and making communities healthier and cleaner. As a follow-up to this amazing learning opportunity, students from Alexander Dawson plan to raise funds for the tree campaign at a future student farmers market.

Now entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; neighborhood shopping centers; and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers nearly 120 floorplans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
2
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
3
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
4
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
5
Raiders decline fifth-year options on Abram, Ferrell, Jacobs
Raiders decline fifth-year options on Abram, Ferrell, Jacobs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Viewpoint model is part of the Modern Collection at Trilogy in Summerlin. It is 2,748 squar ...
Trilogy opens model homes in two communities
PROVIDED CONTENT

Trilogy in Summerlin is opening two new model homes beginning May 7. Trilogy Sunstone is still celebrating the grand opening of its eight new model homes.

Richmond American Homes Three new Cadence neighborhoods by Richmond American Homes are being de ...
Richmond American unveils three Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes continues to expand its footprint at the Cadence community in Henderson by announcing its latest neighborhood offerings. The builder has two new neighborhoods in Cadence that are now beginning home sales, with a third on the way.

Highline by Lennar is the newest neighborhood in the district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin. ...
Lennar opens Summerlin condo neighborhood
Provided Content

Highline consists of two collections of condominiums ranging from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet and featuring a unique design with a private garage on the first floor and expansive single-story condo home on the second floor.

Downtown high-rise Juhl announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million a ...
Juhl announces record first-quarter sales
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million and the closing of 26 homes valued at $9,540,400 in the first quarter of 2022, leaving fewer than 70 condo-homes remaining available for purchase.

Move 4 Less has opened an office in Reno. Ezequiel Valdez, an 11-year Move 4 Less employee, has ...
Move 4 Less enters Reno market
Provided Content

Move 4 Less has opened an office in Reno, bringing professional, quality local and long-distance moving services to Northern Nevada.

While April is Earth Month, the master-planned community of Summerlin is a place where the envi ...
Summerlin is a steward of the land
Provided Content

While April is Earth Month, the master-planned community of Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round.

Tbektu Design + Development, LLC won the Coverings Installation & Design Award for Residential ...
Coverings Installation Design Award winners announced
Provided Content

Coverings ( coverings.com ), an event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has bestowed Coverings Installation Design (CID) awards for 15 tile and stone projects that showcase distinction in creativity, ingenuity and technical achievement.

MorningStar at The Canyons will be near the intersection of Alta Drive and Hualapai Way. The 19 ...
MorningStar at The Canyons to break ground this summer
Provided Content

MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living have acquired a 3.67-acre property in Las Vegas. Representing the project partners’ continued geographic expansion and first joint venture in the state, MorningStar at The Canyons is planned for a groundbreaking this summer.

Scott Emerson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 9
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties real estate sales executive Scott Emerson has been named president of Las Vegas’ premier organization for LGBTQ+ Realtors and real estate industry professionals, the Las Vegas Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

Summerlin is celebrating Earth Month with environmental displays throughout Downtown Summerlin, ...
Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day
Provided Content

For residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin, which is framed by the majestic Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, every day is Earth Day in the community.