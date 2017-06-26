Inspirada breaks ground on roadway extension

Inspirada master-planned community in Henderson breaks ground on a 3-mile roadway expansion, which will open two paved lanes of Via Inspirada to Las Vegas Boulevard. (Mona Shield Payne)

Henderson Mayor Debra March attends the groundbreaking on a 3-mile roadway expansion in Inspirada. (Mona Shield Payne)

The Inspirada master-planned community in Henderson broke ground on a 3-mile roadway extension that paves the way for more convenient freeway access for residents and neighbors. The project marks the next phase of development to the west of the current community, demonstrating the continued growth of Inspirada and its vision to expand its footprint as the seventh best-selling master-planned community in the nation.

The project will extend two paved lanes from where Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway meet and connect to Las Vegas Boulevard, spanning three miles and opening up alternate access to Interstate 15. Via Inspirada will be an all-weather roadway complete with box culvert crossings and drainage facilities to provide year-around access.

“Extending Via Inspirada west to connect to Las Vegas Boulevard will provide important highway access to everyone in Inspirada, particularly residents living on the community’s south side,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March. “I appreciate all of the work being done by Inspirada builders to reduce commute times while also providing alternative access to and from the community.”

This is March’s first groundbreaking in office after being sworn in June 20.

The additional stretch of roadway also will enable an alternate route for residents residing in Anthem, Seven Hills and additional neighborhoods. The infrastructure, slated for completion in early 2018, is funded by Inspirada and is estimated to cost about $14 million.

“The new infrastructure improvements will benefit our residents and the surrounding communities,” said Jim Rizzi, vice president of land development for Pardee Homes and Inspirada project manager. “It is our mission to continually enhance the experience for our homeowners to ensure their quality of life that includes an easier commute to and from home. Our collaborative relationship between Inspirada construction manager Glen Arnold of Slater Hanifan Group and the city of Henderson has been instrumental to the completion of yet another milestone for Inspirada.”

Located in Henderson just minutes from I-15, Inspirada is made up of five nationally acclaimed and award-winning builders: Beazer Homes, Century Communities, KB Home, Pardee Homes and Toll Brothers. Homebuyers can tour nearly 70 new model homes in 15 neighborhoods, finding homes suited for every lifestyle, with prices starting in the low $200,000s to $500,000. The sales offices are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Inspirada is ranked as the seventh-best-selling master-planned community in the nation. With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes, Inspirada is home to more than 2,500 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center. It is home to four parks — Solista, Capriola, Potenza and Aventura — some with resident-only heated pools, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog park.