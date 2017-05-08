Inspirada brings fun and fit activities to Solista Park May 13

Alexandar Gruin, resident of Inspirada and general manager of Life Time Fitness Green Valley, and Richard Johnson, Life Time’s personal training manager, will be at the farmers market event May 13. (Inspirada)

Inspirada, a fully planned community in Henderson, continues to demonstrate its commitment to the health, happiness and wellness of its residents and neighboring friends with a special “Spring into Action” farmers market featuring activities sponsored by Life Time Fitness Green Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 13.

The four-hour event at Solista Park offers guests the opportunity to participate in Life Time’s exclusive and most intense training program, Alpha Fitness circuit training, which involves free weights, kettlebells and pull sleds. Two sessions are available: a 9 a.m. session for adults only, and an 11 a.m. session for parents and their children 12 years of age and older. Guests looking for a more relaxing activity can partake in yoga at 10 a.m.

“We look forward to our next farmers market and are thankful for great partners, such as Life Time Fitness, fresh52 and Mayra, a vegan chef who will be on-site doing two cooking demonstrations. Events like these not only showcase the importance of healthy lifestyles at Inspirada, but they also enable us to highlight our community’s award-winning parks and all that they have to offer,” said Megan Conklin, Inspirada lifestyle director.

Alexandar Gruin, Life Time Green Valley general manager, lives in the community with his wife and two young children. The family moved into the neighborhood in September after relocating from Washington, D.C.

“I’ve been with Life Time nearly 13 years and moved here to become the general manager at their Henderson location. My wife and I looked at approximately 30 homes, and Inspirada was the last one we saw because we knew our search was over.

“Aside from great testimonials from friends who already live in Inspirada, we were drawn to so many things — proximity to first-class schools, beautifully landscaped parks with a variety of offerings for our kids, location and a sense of community unlike any other neighborhood we’ve lived in before,” Gruin said.

Gruin’s wife also is employed with Life Time and works at the Summerlin location.

“The freeway is about five minutes from our home, making her commute to work very convenient. We are excited to witness all the amazing ways Inspirada is going to grow and are glad to be a part of the community,” he said.

Guests who attend the farmers market can purchase artisan and organic goods from fresh52 vendors that will be selling fruits and vegetables, soaps, oils and vinegars, spices, teas and more.

Located in Henderson just minutes from Interstate 15, Inspirada is made up of five nationally acclaimed and award-winning builders: Beazer Homes, Century Communities, KB Home, Pardee Homes and Toll Brothers. Homebuyers can tour nearly 70 new model homes in 15 neighborhoods, finding homes suited for every lifestyle with prices starting in the high $100,000s to $500,000. The sales offices are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Inspirada is ranked as the seventh top-selling master-planned community in the nation. With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes, Inspirada is currently home to more than 4,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and Inspirada Community Center. It is home to four parks — Solista, Capriola, Potenza and Aventura — some with resident-only heated pools; barbecue and picnic areas; basketball, bocce and volleyball courts; soccer fields; a splash pad; and a dog park.

For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.