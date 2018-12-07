Inspirada creates Holiday Village

‘Tis the season and Inspirada is decking the halls with a Holiday Village, a family-friendly wonderland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Solista Park at 1890 Via Firenze in Henderson.

Community members valleywide are invited to a free Holiday Village, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Solista Park inside Inspirada. (Inspirada)

’Tis the season and Inspirada is decking the halls with a Holiday Village, a family-friendly wonderland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Solista Park at 1890 Via Firenze in Henderson.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we couldn’t think of a more merry way to celebrate than with a Holiday Village, complete with food, live entertainment and a festive spirit,” said Megan Conklin, Inspirada Community Association lifestyle director.

“We invite Inspiradans and valley residents to bring their families and friends, including furry friends, to this annual event that will feature activities for all ages,” she said.

Access to the event is free and open to the public. Activities include a farmers market, featuring artisan and organic goods from fresh52 vendors; craft sale; cooking demonstration led by Chef Steve featuring red berry breakfast risotto, goat cheese jalapeno spinach and persimmon banana cookies; photo booth with festive props and food trucks.

Shaun O’s Neale, season seven champion of “MasterChef” on FOX, will be meeting with guests and signing copies of his debut cookbook, “My Modern American Table” ($25).

There also will be plenty of activities to keep the younger ones entertained, including meet-and-greet and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as Elsa and Olaf characters, games and music with DJ Jace, bounce houses, train rides and children’s holiday crafts.

There will be live entertainment featuring local talent from Inspirada’s school groups, including Ellis Elementary School cheer squad, Pinecrest Inspirada choirs and Liberty High School electric strings orchestra.

For more information, visit Inspirada.com/HolidayVillage.

Inspirada is ranked as the eighth best-selling master-planned community in the country, according to RCLCO, a national real estate firm. With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes, Inspirada is situated on 1,500 acres at the entryway to West Henderson.

Homes are being developed by four award-winning homebuilders — Century Communities, KB Home, Pardee Homes and Toll Brothers.

The community is home to more than 8,500 residents who have access to activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

It is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue/picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks and Ellis Elementary School and Pinecrest Academy Inspirada campus.

For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV and Instagram at www.instagram.com/inspiradanv.