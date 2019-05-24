Inspirada holds Concert Series in the Park

More than 2,500 people attended the Inspirada Concert Series in the Park, which was held May 18.

The Paul Charles Band performs at the May 18 Inspirada Concert Series in the Park. (Inspirada)

The free event included local quintet Paul Charles Band, which performed in Aventura Park.

The next summer concert series event, POPera in the Park, is scheduled for June 15 at Solista Park. Starting at 6 p.m., the evening under the stars features the sounds of “Phantom of the Opera” and musical hits inspired by “Les Miserables,” ABBA and Queen.