Inspirada holds Concert Series in the Park

May 24, 2019 - 4:00 pm
 

More than 2,500 people attended the Inspirada Concert Series in the Park, which was held May 18.

The free event included local quintet Paul Charles Band, which performed in Aventura Park.

The next summer concert series event, POPera in the Park, is scheduled for June 15 at Solista Park. Starting at 6 p.m., the evening under the stars features the sounds of “Phantom of the Opera” and musical hits inspired by “Les Miserables,” ABBA and Queen.

Shown is the Plan One model at Pardee Homes’ Indigo in North Las Vegas, just off the 215 Belt ...
Pardee’s Indigo offers move-in-ready homes
Indigo by Pardee Homes features modern, two-story homes priced from the low $300,000s in an established area of North Las Vegas.

On Monday, May 27, Cadence, will host a “A Walk to Remember” from 9 a.m. to noon at the com ...
Cadence to host Memorial Day event
On Monday, May 27, more than 20,000 runners and walkers around the world will become a living memorial to America’s fallen heroes and a show of support for the families they left behind.

On Saturday, Lake Las Vegas will hold the Pulte Pet Parade and a pet fair, both benefiting the ...
Lake Las Vegas to host Memorial Day weekend events
Celebrity chef Scott Commings will kick off the morning with his famous pancake breakfast, sponsored by Lennar. Lennar is building Regatta Heights, Regatta Pointe and The Outlook at Lake Las Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights-themed float sponsored by City National Bank debuted last year. (Summe ...
Summerlin to host Fourth of July parade
More than 40,000 are expected to celebrate Independence Day at the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

The Summerlin Sounds Concert Series returns to Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 12-July ...
Downtown Summerlin announces concert series
Downtown Summerlin, the urban core and retail/dining/entertainment/sports destination of Summerlin, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds Concert Series. This is the third year for the popular concert series. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 12-July 17 with the exception of July 3. All concerts are free and open to the public and dogs on leashes are welcome.

Southern Land Co. (SLC) broke ground on the first residential development at Symphony Park in d ...
Construction starts on Symphony Park luxury apartments
Southern Land Co. (SLC), a privately held full-service development company headquartered in Nashville, Tennesse, broke ground on the first residential development at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas.

Callye Tsapatoris purchased a two-bedroom residence at One Las Vegas last year and now enjoys a ...
Navy veteran purchases home One Las Vegas
Tsapatoris has found her new dream home at One Las Vegas, a twin, 20-story condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Trilogy by Shea Homes recently opened its new clubhouse for the exclusive use of residents. (Su ...
Summerlin offers active-adult communities
According to the National Association of Home Builders, the 55-plus housing market is showing continued growth as baby boomers age, with a projected 66 million Americans expected to be over the age of 65 by 2025.

Memorial Day Extravaganza is planned to be held at Trilogy in Summerlin May 24-25. (Trilogy in ...
Trilogy to hold Memorial Day sales event May 24-27
Trilogy in Summerlin is a Las Vegas 55-plus community. This resort lifestyle community has it all: beautiful homes, an amazing Resort Club and an enviable lifestyle.

Sales are now underway at Cirrus by Pardee Homes in southwest Las Vegas off Cactus Avenue and J ...
Pardee to open Cirrus neighborhood
A VIP pre-sales event is now underway at Pardee Homes’ new Cirrus neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas off Jones Boulevard south of Cactus Avenue.