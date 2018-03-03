Inspirada inspires healthy lifestyles

Inspirada, the eighth top-selling master planned community in the country, collaborates with the city of Henderson to offer recreation leagues in a variety of sports for all ages from youth to adult, including football, soccer, softball, tennis and bocce.

Inspirada offers award-winning parks that are home to practices and games for youth and adult sports leagues. (Inspirada)

And Inspirada’s robust lifestyle programming delivers social and pet-friendly activities to its residents, who have access to a complete package unrivaled in other master-planned communities in the valley.

“We have ongoing conversations with the Inspirada Community Association about ways to further enhance our park offerings to residents and others,” said Scott Young, recreation program coordinator with city of Henderson.

“As Inspirada has grown, so have leagues which began operations to capitalize on the new population growing in the area. We also are seeing a demand for adult sport leagues and plan to bring new sports like flag football to Aventura Park and soccer at Capriola Park, starting this spring. We look forward to providing new services to the Inspirada community and seeing what we can accomplish together in the coming year.”

“One of the great advantages of Inspirada being located in Henderson is the city’s reputation for award-winning parks,” said Deanna Konrad, community manager with Inspirada Community Association. “Park programming brings a variety of sports into the community where families can walk or ride their bikes to the fields or courts for practice and games. Thanks to the parks at Inspirada, we feature the perfect atmosphere that enables residents and those who live in neighboring communities to lead healthier lifestyles and enjoy a dynamic quality of life.”

Inspirada’s four parks — Solista, Capriola, Potenza and Aventura — are more than just manicured grass and foliage. Residents can be seen engaging in recreational activities, walking and jogging on the trails, pushing their young ones in strollers, taking their four-legged companions to the dog parks and spending time with their children in shaded play areas. Families appreciate the convenience of multiple trails, connected neighborhoods and infrastructure such as separated sidewalks, benches and seating and shaded areas.

Inspirada is home to Durango Soccer League’s youth practices, games and milestone ceremonies, drawing hundreds of children and their families. Adult residents who are soccer aficionados can join the Albion Soccer League.

Inspirada is ranked as the best-selling master-planned community in Henderson.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders, the community is home to more than 4,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

It is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog park. For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InspiradaNV.