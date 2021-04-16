Inspirada opens Attesa Park

Inspirada and city of Henderson has announced the opening of the master-planned community’s newest recreational amenity, Attesa Park, a 4.9-acre multiuse area in the southwestern part of the community at 2445 Via Centro. Attesa Park is the fifth park in Inspirada, expanding the community’s already extensive portfolio of offerings for residents and valley neighbors alike.

Inspirada From left, Brian Kunec, general manager, Inspirada LLC and regional general manager for KB Home; Henderson Mayor Debra March; and Shari Ferguson, Henderson director of parks, celebrate the opening of Attesa Park in Inspirada.

“Attesa Park is the perfect addition to Inspirada, which already boasts unique community programming and a diverse range of residences developed by acclaimed builders,” said Brian Kunec, general manager, Inspirada LLC and regional general manager for KB Home. “Attesa Park was strategically developed in accordance with city standards and attention to water use, efficiency and renewable energy. The finished product supports Inspirada’s commitment to enhancing its residents’ and visitors’ quality of life, thanks to the walkability of the community, lush landscaping, recreational areas and the natural wonders that surrounds it.”

“Attesa Park is a wonderful addition to the city of Henderson’s nationally recognized parks and trails system, offering Inspirada and Henderson residents a wide variety of recreation activities, from basketball courts to a fun and interactive play area to dog parks,” said Henderson Mayor, Debra March.

“Henderson Parks and Recreation was named a finalist for the 2020 National Gold Medal Award, making Henderson a premiere choice to call home over other areas. We pride ourselves with providing residents with a network of high-quality parks, trails and green spaces within a 10-minute walk from their home so that everyone can enjoy our amazing outdoor recreation amenities.”

Attesa Park cost roughly $4.3 million and was dedicated to the city for public use upon opening. The new park features amenities including children’s play area, basketball courts, group ramada, dog parks and a resident-only pool.

Inspirada’s other four parks, Aventura, Capriola, Potenza and Solista, are more than just manicured grass and foliage; residents can be seen engaging in recreational activities including volleyball, soccer, bocce, tennis and pickleball, walking and jogging on the trails, taking their four-legged companions to the dog parks and spending time with their children in shaded play areas.

Residents enjoy the year-round access to resident-only swimming pools at Attesa, Aventura, Potenza and Solista. Inspirada is also the gateway to Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, a moderate 4-mile loop that features unique wildlife, seasonal waterfalls, rock art and more than 1,600 petroglyphs.

Located in West Henderson and just minutes from Interstate 15, Inspirada is made up of three nationally acclaimed and award-winning builders, including KB Home, Tri Pointe Homes and Toll Brothers. It is home to more than 3,500 households whose residents have access to 85 acres of parks, comprised of recreational and fitness areas, various sporting fields and walking and jogging trails.

Homebuyers can tour nearly 25 new model homes in seven different neighborhoods, finding homes suited for every lifestyle, with prices starting in the mid $200,000s to more than $500,000. And Inspirada’s dedicated community association works year-round to plan enriching, family-friendly and even pet-friendly activities.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 12,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center. It is home to five parks, four with resident-only heated pools, barbecue/picnic areas, basketball, bocce, volleyball and tennis courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks.

For more information, visit www.inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InspiradaNV.