Inspirada retains No. 8 spot for midyear sales

Inspirada has announced its sustained ranking as the eighth top-selling community in the United States, according to the midyear report released by RCLCO, a leading national real estate consulting firm. Home sales came in at an impressive 475 for 2018 to date, a 21 percent increase from the 391 home sales during the previous year. This is the third consecutive year the evolving community has been included in the top 10 list for best master-planned communities in the country.

Located in Henderson and just minutes from Interstate 15, Inspirada is made up of five nationally acclaimed and award-winning builders: Beazer Homes, Century Communities, KB Home, Pardee Homes and Toll Brothers.

Inspirada features 1,500 acres that are home to more than 2,500 households whose residents have access to 85 acres of parks that feature recreational and fitness areas, sporting fields and walking and jogging trails.

Homebuyers can tour nearly 45 new model homes in 15 different neighborhoods, finding homes suited for every lifestyle, with prices in the low $200,000s to more than $500,000.

And Inspirada’s dedicated community association works year-round to plan enriching, family-friendly and pet-friendly activities. From the artisan and farmers’ markets hosted by fresh52, the newly introduced Opera in the Park series, summer barbecues, Inspirada Fitness Club to holiday-inspired gatherings, including a St. Patrick’s Day Park Crawl, Halloween costume contests and home decorating competitions in December, Inspirada is committed to getting to know its residents by name and creating unique, innovative events that enable residents to create wonderful memories with their families and neighbors.

In 2017, Inspirada’s growth was demonstrated with several milestones and announcements, including the opening of Fire Station 91 last October. It was especially memorable for the city of Henderson, which hasn’t opened a fire station since 2002. The city’s 10th fire station, which will be LEED-certified, boasts a 10,998-square-foot building that houses three apparatus bays, training facilities, equipment and supply storage and accommodations for firefighters.

Additional projects paving the way for Inspirada’s master plan include a nearly completed 3-mile roadway extension, starting where Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway meet and connect to Las Vegas Boulevard. The infrastructure, expected to be completed by fall, will open up alternate access to and from the community to the I-15 and provide important highway access to everyone in Inspirada, reducing commute times.

Inspirada is surrounded by top-rated elementary, middle and high schools, attracting many families with school-age children. Within the community is Pinecrest Academy Inspirada campus, a state-funded charter school, offering grades kindergarten through eighth grade. The school recently received Gov. Brian Sandoval’s Nevada STEM School recognition for its exemplary performance in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Pinecrest Academy Inspirada is the first charter school in Nevada to receive this designation.

Inspirada will open the Robert and Sandy Ellis Elementary, the community’s first Clark County School District elementary school this fall. The school will accommodate approximately 850 students at capacity between pre-kindergarten and fifth grade. The school, 3200 Artella Ave., will house more than 50 state-of-the-art classrooms, exceptional technology labs and after-school programs, such as Spanish, golf, drama, yoga and robotics.

Inspirada’s high school students attend Liberty High School, which boasts a 92 percent graduation rate, making it one of the highest in Clark County School District among non-magnet schools. Liberty also has more students taking advanced placement courses and passing the corresponding exams for college credit and is home to a nationally top-ranked football team, girls’ basketball and softball, and track and field teams ranked among the best teams in the state.

Inspirada’s four parks, Aventura, Capriola, Potenza and Solista, are more than just manicured grass and foliage. Residents can be seen engaging in recreational activities, including volleyball, soccer, bocce and tennis; walking and jogging on the trails; taking their four-legged companions to the dog parks; and spending time with their children in shaded play areas. Residents enjoy the year-round access to resident-only swimming pools.

Inspirada is home to all of Durango Soccer League practices, games and milestone ceremonies, drawing hundreds of children and their families. Inspirada is also the gateway to Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, a moderate 4-mile loop that features unique wildlife, seasonal waterfalls, rock art and more than 1,600 petroglyphs.

