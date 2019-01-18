Inspirada seeks donations for Munchies 4 the Military

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with city of Henderson to sponsor the second annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the second annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

Together, the organizations are asking for the community’s help in collecting wish-list donations for the foundation’s care packages, which will be mailed to military service members and families who are deployed overseas.

“This is Munchies 4 the Military’s sixth year, but it’s the second time we have assembled the care packages in Henderson, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner once again with Inspirada and the city of Henderson,” said Suni Chabrow, founder of the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

“The collaboration is helping raise awareness for the annual donation drive and the foundation, and I look forward to seeing how many care packages are sent this year to the men and women who sacrifice themselves for our country every day.”

Henderson Mayor Debra March said: “I am so proud to see our community come together in support of the Munchies 4 the Military program, and as a Blue Star mother, I know how much it means for the men and women serving in our armed forces overseas to receive these care packages.

“Through our partnership with Inspirada, we are encouraging Henderson residents to help the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation meet its mission and to show that we are a community with a huge heart when it comes to donating needed items for our overseas troops.”

The Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation was created in honor of Chabrow’s son, Spc. Douglas J. Green, who was killed in action during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

Inspirada and Henderson encourages the community to make a difference by donating wish-list items, which include breakfast items, snack foods, beef jerky, nuts, dried fruit, protein and granola bars and wet wipes.

Items are being collected through Feb. 7 and can be dropped off at Inspirada and other Henderson locations:

■ Inspirada’s Solista Community Center, 1890 Via Firenze, Henderson, and builder model sales centers by Century Communities, KB Home, Pardee Homes and Toll Brothers.

■ Henderson City Hall and Recreation Center, 240 S. Water St., and several other Henderson recreation centers and senior facilities.

■ Liberty High School, 3700 Liberty Heights Ave., Henderson.

■ Ellis Elementary School, 3200 Artella Ave., Henderson.

■ Jolly Beans Café, 2016 Via Firenze, Henderson.

Community members can make cash donations, which will help offset the cost of postage, approximately $17 per box.

The goal is to assemble a record-breaking 750 care packages. Volunteers will be assembling packages at Liberty High School at 1 p.m. Feb. 9.