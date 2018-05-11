Inspirada to present Opera in the Park series

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, welcomes its inaugural Opera in the Park series with Mozart’s “The Prince and The Magic Flute,” a children’s opera performed by Sin City Opera at Solista Park Pavilion on May 19.

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, welcomes its inaugural Opera in the Park series with Mozart’s “The Prince and The Magic Flute,” a children’s opera performed by Sin City Opera at Solista Park Pavilion on May 19.

Residents, neighboring community members and the general public around the valley can enjoy matinee performances at 2 and 4 p.m. Free for all ages, families, children and even pets are invited to experience this magical journey on the open-air stage as The Flute tells the story of Tamino, a prince who must undergo a series of tests, accompanied by his goofy sidekick Papageno, in order to marry the Princess Pamina.

Sin City Opera is Las Vegas’ premier contemporary opera company dedicated to bringing opera and classical music to the Las Vegas community in new ways, encouraging audiences to celebrate the beauty and breadth of opera. The talented musicians and artists are credited for productions demonstrating only the highest integrity and expressive dialogue, revealing the true splendor of opera here in our community.

Join us for an afternoon of royal family fun, featuring a multitude of activities including a meet-and-greet with princes and princesses, a whimsical tea party. Activities begin a half hour prior to each performance.

Save the date for the return of Inspirada’s Opera in the Park series on June 16, which will feature a special showing of Opera in the Movies.

Inspirada is ranked as the best-selling master-planned community in Henderson. With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 4,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

It is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks.