63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Interest list forming at Del Webb’s Lake Las Vegas community

Sponsored Content
November 1, 2019 - 5:09 pm
 

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active-adult communities for those 55 and older, has announced pricing for Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. Starting in the low $400,000s, the highly anticipated Las Vegas community marks the builder’s first foray into this market in more than 10 years.

“Las Vegas is recognized among the top real estate markets in the country and is highly sought after by active, 55-plus adult homebuyers for its low cost of living, moderate year-round climate and access to world-class amenities,” said Ryan Breen, president at PulteGroup’s Las Vegas division. “We are excited to bring the renowned Del Webb lifestyle to the area.”

On completion, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will include approximately 461 single-family homes, featuring nine one-story floor plans, which will range from approximately 1,500 square feet to 2,800 square feet. The gated community will sit on approximately 125 acres and host a model home park highlighting eight consumer-inspired model homes, all featuring a transitional Mediterranean architecture style.

The award-winning floor plans will offer the latest design features and technology important to the 55-plus buyer, with a strong emphasis on livability and comfort.

“With a focus on wellness, fitness, fun and adventure, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will offer residents a vibrant and active lifestyle with resort-style amenities right in their backyard, allowing them to live life to the fullest,” Breen said.

Residents will enjoy active lifestyle activities and amenities with access to an exclusive 10,000-square-foot clubhouse that offers waterfront views. Resort-style amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pools, pickleball and boccie ball courts.

Nestled adjacent to the 320-acre Lake Las Vegas, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas joins a growing line-up of new neighborhoods as part of the Lake Las Vegas master-planned community.

This intimate and peaceful desert lake setting provides abundant recreational opportunities and features a retail village, two resort hotels, the Lake Las Vegas Sport Club and access to the owners’ marina and water sport equipment.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will open in early 2020. Two fully furnished model homes can be toured now at Varenna at Lake Las Vegas. For more information, call 800-649-8029, or visit delwebb.com/LakeLasVegas.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active-adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer-inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55-plus, who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Beazer Homes is showcasing its new neighborhoods in Burson, a new master-planned community in P ...
Beazer showcases Burson communities
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump. When it comes to square foot per dollar, Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Trilogy in Summerlin will offer homebuyers incentives throughout November to celebrate the 20th ...
Trilogy brand to celebrate 20th anniversary
Provided Content

During the month of November, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating its 20-year-anniversary with special pricing and other incentives. Homebuyers will receive as much as $40,000 off select quick move-in homes.

Fox Hill Park in The Paseos village was voted Best Park in the annual Best of Summerlin competi ...
2019 Best of Summerlin winners announced
Provided Content

The results are in! The master-planned community, home to more than 100,000 residents, announces its 2019 Best of Summerlin winners — all of the places, people and things people love about living in Summerlin.

Halloween is almost here. (Norm Rosensteel Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas)
Five Halloween planning tips for your home
Provided Content

Norman Rosensteel, an executive with CAMCO homeowners association management, shared some safety suggestions.

Paragon Lofts, a new community of town homes, features attached two-car tandem garage. (Paragon ...
Paragon Lofts to celebrate grand opening this weekend
Sponsored Content

Four new model homes will open Saturday at Paragon Lofts, a new community of loft-style town homes near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. The grand opening celebration will offer home shoppers tours of these avant-garde homes, plus complimentary tacos and gift card giveaways from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Keith Lynam
Nevada Realtors launch new website
Provided Content

Nevada Realtors launched a new website, as well as a program that makes the statewide association’s news and information available to anyone with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home systems.

"Le Rev" star Erika Tomlinson and her fiancé James Hayes with Neptune, their rescue Pomeranian ...
Couple finds dream home at Pardee’s Onyx neighborhood
Provided Content

Erika Tomlinson and James Hayes, who met in the “Le Reve — The Dream” show on the Las Vegas Strip, are living their dream in their new Pardee home in the Onyx neighborhood of the Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas.

Mesa Ridge, a luxury Summerlin community by Toll Brothers, will celebrate the grand opening of ...
Mesa Ridge to unveil luxury model homes Oct. 26
Provided Content

On Saturday, area home seekers are invited to celebrate the grand opening of six model homes at Mesa Ridge, a luxury Summerlin community from Toll Brothers.

Andrew Lester
The right reasons for raising HOA dues
By Andrew Lester RJRealEstate.Vegas

A community association’s board of directors are elected by fellow homeowners to make decisions for the well-being of their community, including how the community’s finances are managed.