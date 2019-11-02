Interest list forming at Del Webb’s Lake Las Vegas community

Del Webb , the nation’s leading builder of active-adult communities for those 55 and older, has announced pricing for Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. Starting in the low $400,000s, the highly anticipated Las Vegas community marks the builder’s first foray into this market in more than 10 years.

Lake Las Vegas features a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse for its residents. (Lake Las Vegas)

“Las Vegas is recognized among the top real estate markets in the country and is highly sought after by active, 55-plus adult homebuyers for its low cost of living, moderate year-round climate and access to world-class amenities,” said Ryan Breen, president at PulteGroup’s Las Vegas division. “We are excited to bring the renowned Del Webb lifestyle to the area.”

On completion, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will include approximately 461 single-family homes, featuring nine one-story floor plans, which will range from approximately 1,500 square feet to 2,800 square feet. The gated community will sit on approximately 125 acres and host a model home park highlighting eight consumer-inspired model homes, all featuring a transitional Mediterranean architecture style.

The award-winning floor plans will offer the latest design features and technology important to the 55-plus buyer, with a strong emphasis on livability and comfort.

“With a focus on wellness, fitness, fun and adventure, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will offer residents a vibrant and active lifestyle with resort-style amenities right in their backyard, allowing them to live life to the fullest,” Breen said.

Residents will enjoy active lifestyle activities and amenities with access to an exclusive 10,000-square-foot clubhouse that offers waterfront views. Resort-style amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pools, pickleball and boccie ball courts.

Nestled adjacent to the 320-acre Lake Las Vegas, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas joins a growing line-up of new neighborhoods as part of the Lake Las Vegas master-planned community.

This intimate and peaceful desert lake setting provides abundant recreational opportunities and features a retail village, two resort hotels, the Lake Las Vegas Sport Club and access to the owners’ marina and water sport equipment.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will open in early 2020. Two fully furnished model homes can be toured now at Varenna at Lake Las Vegas. For more information, call 800-649-8029, or visit delwebb.com/LakeLasVegas.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active-adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer-inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55-plus, who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.