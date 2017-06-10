It’s Always ‘Bike Month’ at Cadence

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, is keeping the cycling spirit alive and is showing no sign of hitting the brakes anytime soon. (Cadence)

May is over, and another National Bike Month is in the books. But Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, is keeping the cycling spirit alive and is showing no sign of hitting the brakes anytime soon.

In fact, every month is “Bike Month” at Cadence, home to Southern Nevada’s only residential bike program.

Residents and community guests alike may enjoy Cadence’s modern bike-share system, which employs wireless technology on each and every ride. By signing up for the program at cadence.socialbicycles.com or at the Cadence Home Finding Center, bike-share participants easily can access trip data and share their riding adventures on social media.

According to the latest data from Cadence, more than 540 people have signed up for Cadence’s bike-share program and nearly 1,300 trips have been taken. These trips have taken riders a collective 17,000-plus miles during nearly 2,600 total hours aboard Cadence bikes.

So, the question is: When are you going to get in on a journey?

In addition to the bike-share program, Cadence is always a great spot for folks wanting to explore the outdoors. The community boasts 450 acres of open space that includes a 100-acre sports park, free Wi-Fi in Central Park, a resident-exclusive community pool. It also interconnects with the many Henderson bicycle and walking trails, such as the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountains Loop Trail.

In early April, the community broke ground on a new park that will feature three dog parks, a tot lot, a climbing wall and skills wall. The dog parks are slated to open this fall, and Cadence’s pickleball courts in Central Park are already open.

Kids of all ages can gear up for an outdoor journey with the opening of Cadence’s adventure park. Separate playgrounds for younger children and teens will include climbing and water play features, plus a rope course and slides, with activities scaled for age and ability. The adventure park is scheduled to open this summer.

Upon completion, the greater Cadence community will feature 13,250 homes. There currently are 30 model homes for prospective homebuyers to tour from builders Woodside Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Richmond American Homes and Heritage by Lennar.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You also can follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.