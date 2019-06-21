92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Juhl announces new Artist in Residence, Okeeba Jubalo

Sponsored Content
June 21, 2019 - 2:58 pm
 

Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, has announced its next featured artist of its Artist in Residence program, now in its sixth installment.

Atlanta-based community leader, painter and entrepreneur Okeeba Jubalo, will live and work at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas from June 29-Aug. 6.

Jubalo, best known as a visionary pioneer for the advancement of African American art and business in Atlanta, will host a visual arts and spoken word performance at Classic Jewel, a downtown cocktail lounge on the ground floor of Juhl, 353 E. Bonneville Ave. on July 30 from 6-9 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

As Juhl’s Artist in Residence, Jubalo also will work in a studio that is visible from the street, inviting passersby to watch him paint, throughout the residency.

According to Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital, LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners and Northcap, purchased Juhl in 2013 as DK Las Vegas, Jubalo is a celebrated Southern African American artist whose work mostly deals with race.

His residency at Juhl in Las Vegas provides a unique opportunity to bring his vision to the desert Southwest and respond to his new landscape — both physical and human.

“His works illuminate the undefined and sometimes bitter truths of people of African American descent,” Vaknin said. “He uses sketchy, yet vibrant and soulfully layered paint strokes with his original handwritten poetry. Through bold art with a strong point of view, his art gets people talking.”

According to Vaknin, Jubalo has also helped to create opportunities through his marketing and branding agency, NobleSol Art Group, whose client list includes The Morehouse College National Alumni Association, The Atlanta Dream and the National Black Arts Festival, among many others.

NobleSol Art Group created a voice for entrepreneurs by branding their businesses, which sparked Jubalo to create the national publication, Young Black Entrepreneur Magazine, to serve as an educational platform for entrepreneurs.

One of the more recent components Jubalo created under the wing of NobleSol Art Group is the Wolfpack internship group. Endorsed by eight-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, Maynard Eaton, the Wolfpack is designed to help college students develop real world professional skills and build upon career opportunities.

Juhl’s Artist in Residence initiative, the first of its kind in downtown Las Vegas and launched in 2016 with celebrated Nevada visual artist Justin Favela as the community’s first artist in residence.

Selected artists are invited by Vaknin to live and work at Juhl in Downtown Las Vegas to enhance the area’s vibrancy as a center of artistic and creative expression.

Over the past three years, in addition to visual artists, the program has included a Writer in Residence program via a partnership with the Beverly Rogers, Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute; and most recently, an Architecture in Residence guest lecture series in partnership with the UNLV School of Architecture.

The brainchild of Vaknin, Juhl’s Artist in Residence program provides an opportunity for select artists and thought leaders to live and work rent-free at Juhl in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

The residency includes a two-level live/work space at Juhl with a ground-level studio space of approximately 1,000 square feet and approximately 1,000 square feet of living space on the second floor.

“Juhl’s architecture and contemporary design aesthetic naturally attract artists and creative types who appreciate the community’s progressive vibe,” Vaknin said. “As home to the 18b Las Vegas Arts District, a myriad of museums, including the Neon Museum, and as work on a future modern art museum at Symphony Park progresses, downtown Las Vegas is continuing to evolve as an arts community.

Juhl is ideally positioned in the center of it all. The Artist in Residence program is a wonderful way to celebrate the area’s many creative residents while bringing artists, thought leaders and literary luminaries into the heart of downtown Las Vegas for lively discussions and gatherings of all kinds.”

Juhl is an urban destination, complete with 20,000-square-feet of specially curated ground level retail that complements the neighborhood’s existing retail, seamlessly connecting downtown districts, including the Arts District, from which it draws significant inspiration. Juhl is a popular residential choice for professionals and entrepreneurs, especially many who work at firms and courthouses throughout downtown’s expansive legal community.

“Juhl is an exciting addition to downtown’s evolution as a true urban center within the heart of our city,” Vaknin said. “It provides a myriad of cosmopolitan living options for like-minded residents drawn to the area’s growing vibrancy.”

To learn more about Juhl and the Artist in Residence program, visit juhllv.com.

Juhl includes dozens of floor plans that are literally one of a kind, with studios starting in the low $200,000s.

Recently refreshed, Juhl boasts an upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas, lobby and co-op working spaces that cater to its professional residents. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

Other amenities include 24-hour security; Wi-Fi in common areas; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking and electric vehicle charging station; ground floor retail; and full-service concierge.

For more information or to arrange a private sales presentation of Juhl, visit juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. Juhl sales center is at 353 E Bonneville Ave.

The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pardee Homes Justin Zaricki, left, and Freddy Gonzales in the newly remodeled kitchen at Living ...
Pardee leads renovation of Living Grace Home in Henderson
Sponsored Content

This past spring, Pardee Homes helped make a long overdue update a reality for Living Grace Home, a safe haven for homeless young women who are expectant and new mothers.

Residents of Summerlin enjoy year-round cooler temperatures and a greater variety of naturally ...
Summerlin is cooler, literally
Sponsored Content

It’s a fact. The temperature in Summerlin is cooler than most other parts of the valley. That, according to Todd Lericos, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Las Vegas, on average, the temperature drops 3.57 degrees for every 1,000-foot increase in elevation. Because the elevation of Summerlin is about 3,500 feet above sea level — with areas of the community topping out at more than 4,400 feet — the community enjoys cooler temperatures year-round as compared to other parts of the valley, particularly the east side, where the elevation averages between 1,500 feet and 2,000 feet above sea level.

Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is a Summerlin community featuring a variety of home designs, luxur ...
Toll Brothers’ Mesa Ridge offers luxury features
Sponsored Content

Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is a master-planned community featuring a variety of home designs, luxury appointments and resort-style amenities.

Carina Pointe is the only single-story community in Valley Vista, a new master-planned communit ...
D.R. Horton opens new community in North Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

You know that feeling you get looking up at the night sky and believing anything is possible? That’s the feeling at Valley Vista. Wide open. Brand new.

The Public Education Foundation CEO Judi Steele, second from left, stands with Pardee Homes Vic ...
Local high school students receive Pardee scholarships
Sponsored Content

Five students, all recent graduates of Advanced Technologies Academy, A-Tech, each received a 2019 Pardee Homes Community Building Scholarship through The Public Education Foundation.

Elle Gaensslen, sales and marketing manager for Summerlin who oversees custom homesite sales in ...
Tips on building your dream home in The Ridges
Sponsored Content

So where do you start when you are planning to design and build a custom home? According to Elle Gaensslen, sales and marketing manager for Summerlin, who oversees custom homesite sales in The Ridges, that’s the question buyers have on their mind once they purchase a lot.

Beazer Homes will open Union Trails in Henderson this weekend. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer town home community opens Saturday
Sponsored Content

Beazer Homes has announced Union Trails, an 11-acre community under development in Henderson. This new location will be home to 135 residences, offering modern attached town home living with an anticipated grand opening date of Saturday, June 15.

 
Juhl high-rise is all about design
Sponsored Content

Sleek, contemporary design with a cool, urban vibe – check. Flexible floor plans with a myriad of options — check. An unbeatable location in the center of it all – check. A vibrant dining and nightlife scene steps from the front door – check. Resort-style amenities on property – check.

Resort-style amenities are offered at Park House, a resort-like enclave, situated along the Fla ...
There is a lot to love about Park House
Sponsored Content

A veteran real estate professional, Ike Prinsloo, has represented nearly $5 billion in luxury condo sales. Now he’s director of sales at Park House, a resort-like enclave, ideally situated along the Flamingo corridor. He was quickly sold on the community, buying a home at Park House for himself.