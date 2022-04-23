Juhl announces record first-quarter sales

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million and the closing of 26 homes valued at $9,540,400 in the first quarter of 2022, leaving fewer than 70 condo-homes remaining available for purchase.

Downtown high-rise Juhl announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million and the closing of 26 homes valued at $9,540,400 in the first quarter of 2022. (Juhl)

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million and the closing of 26 homes valued at $9,540,400 in the first quarter of 2022, leaving fewer than 70 condo-homes remaining available for purchase.

Demand continues to be red-hot in the revitalized downtown Las Vegas area, as listing inventory declines and Juhl remains the last new condominium community available for sale in downtown, according to Shahn Douglas, chief marketing officer for Juhl, which is owned by DK Las Vegas as part of a portfolio of Las Vegas condominiums.

Commenting on Juhl’s 2022 first-quarter sales results, Douglas said, “We are pleased to report that Juhl sales exceeded our expectations for the first quarter of 2022, following an equally successful 2021. Sales velocity that may have once been considered remarkable is now the norm as downtown Las Vegas grows in reputation as a premier location and the availability of new condominium residences becomes limited.”

According to Douglas, other market factors driving sales are double-digit price hikes for rental apartments in downtown, which according to Zumper have risen 41 percent over last year. In addition, millennials are entering the condo market eager to invest in real estate at affordable prices and the potential for growth. At the same time, baby boomers are ditching their high-maintenance single-family homes for the condo lifestyle while others are investing in second homes.

In addition, Douglas notes that homebuyer migration continues from high cost-of-living states like California. Recently, National Mortgage News, which listed Las Vegas as one of the top 10 cities homebuyers want to relocate to this spring, reported that 44.2 percent of Las Vegas real estate home searches outside of the metro area originated from Los Angeles.

Meeting the demand for contemporary downtown living, Juhl has been diligent in continuously upgrading the community’s residences for overall stylish interiors. Juhl’s design features include floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize sunlight and views; wood plank ceramic flooring throughout; private balconies and terraces; as well as Nest learning thermostats and customized blackout window treatments.

New custom cabinetry and quartz countertops are featured in kitchens and baths. The spacious kitchens feature islands and breakfast bars, new stainless-steel appliances and contemporary backsplashes.

“The pace of Juhl’s condo sales speaks volumes about a continued trend of buyers being attracted to locations that offer good real estate values and solid economic fundamentals, while also offering an active urban lifestyle,” Douglas said.

Juhl’s lifestyle, which epitomizes modern urban living, is within walking distance of both world-class and neighborhood-centric entertainment, restaurants, art galleries, nightlife and shopping, as well as a central location for access to the city’s cultural attractions and Las Vegas’ professional sports venues.

With a limited number of condo-homes remaining, Juhl’s urban-inspired condos offer dozens of flexible floor plans from the low $300,000s to the high $800,000s and featuring 800 square feet to 1,998 square feet of living space including one- and two-bedroom flats, two-story Brownstones, Penterraces, live-work and Penthouse residences.

In addition to its highly desirable flexible floor plans, Juhl homebuyers enjoy such luxury amenities as full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning, a two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views, resort pool with cabanas, spa and fire pit, 10th floor vino deck with Strip views, co-op working lounge, alfresco movie theater, private pet walk, summer kitchens and grilling stations, 24-hour security and electric car charging stations.

Juhl offers low down payment and Veterans Affairs financing options. For more information visit Juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466.