Juhl enhances urban lifestyle with amenities

Residents at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, enjoy a robust urban lifestyle created by the community’s abundant on-property amenities, along with access to all that downtown Las Vegas offers — from 150 nearby restaurants to museums, attractions and even major events like Life is Beautiful.

Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, is teeming with amenities, including this resort-style pool. (Juhl)

Residents at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, enjoy a robust urban lifestyle created by the community’s abundant on-property amenities, with access to all that downtown Las Vegas offers — 150 nearby restaurants to museums, attractions and major events such as Life is Beautiful.

“The choice to live in the heart of the action is inspired in large part by the vibrant downtown lifestyle,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, purchased Juhl in 2013 as DK Las Vegas. “At Juhl, we have identified the amenities and services our residents desire for convenience and enjoyment to create a community rich with amenities, opportunity and fun.”

Amenities at Juhl include an al fresco screening room; two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views; 10th-floor wine patio; full-service concierge; Wi-Fi in common areas; 24-hour security; on-site dry cleaning services; and gated parking structure with assigned resident parking and electric vehicle charging station. Juhl boasts an upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas and canvas poolside grill, lobby and a co-op working space that caters to professional residents.

A nearby garden plot exclusively for use by Juhl residents makes urba gardening possible for those wishing to grow their own fresh herbs and vegetables. Juhl has its own lifestyle director who creates social events and experiences for residents to meet their neighbors in casual, relaxed and fun settings.

“From working out, to hosting a conference call or watching their favorite movie, our residents don’t have to leave the building to get what they need. We even offer a private pet walk area for our residents’ four-legged companions. And because we all know how intimidating it can sometimes be to move into a new community, our lifestyle director develops a robust calendar of social events that enables residents to meet their neighbors,” Vaknin said.

Of particular note is Juhl’s Artist in Residency program, which provides a select Nevada artist with an opportunity to live and work rent-free at Juhl while contributing to the vibrant downtown arts scene.

The residency includes a two-level live/work space with a ground-level studio space of about 1,000 square feet and approximately 1,000 square feet of living space on the second floor.

Justin Favela, the program’s inaugural Artist in Residence, concludes his residency later this month. The program’s second Artist in Residence is expected to be announced soon for a residency commencing Oct. 1.

Hallmarks of Juhl include flexible floor plans, large terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light.

Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool, urban vibe.

Many Juhl residences can be customized via 130 unique floor plan configurations, including many that are one-of-a-kind within the property. Homes at Juhl range from 600 to just under 2,000 square feet and start in the high $100,000s.

On the ground level of the community is 20,000 square feet of specially curated retail that enriches the neighborhood’s existing retail offerings and connects downtown districts, including Arts District, which significantly inspired the Juhl’s development and design.

Now open at The Promenade at Juhl are Greens &Proteins, a modern, family-friendly café with a healthy twist; Le Pho, a popular Vietnamese kitchen; Classic Jewel, a cocktail lounge; A/V Boutique, specializing in home theater retail and design; Downtown Décor, offering eclectic and esoteric home furnishings and décor; JAECI, offering inspirational jewelry; Galerie Miscre8, an urban gallery; Get a Haircut, a classic rock-themed barbershop; and the newest addition, The Corner Market.

Coming soon is Cultivate Community, a nonprofit group that originally began as a mural arts program to sponsor large public murals in downtown Las Vegas and the Arts District.

Juhl is an urban destination and a popular residential choice for professionals and entrepreneurs, especially many who work at firms and courthouses throughout downtown’s expansive legal community.

Juhl encompasses multiple buildings, including a high-rise, mid-rise, brownstones, live/work spaces, retail spaces and a warehouse style loft building.

For more information or to arrange a private sales presentation of Juhl, visit www.juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. Juhl is at 353 E. Bonneville Ave.