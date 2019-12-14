53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Juhl, One Las Vegas record three high-priced sales

Provided Content
December 13, 2019 - 5:17 pm
 

In the past few months, the DK Las Vegas portfolio of condominiums, which includes One Las Vegas on Las Vegas Boulevard South, Juhl and The Ogden in downtown Las Vegas, has experienced unprecedented sales activity.

Two of the highest-priced residences in the entire portfolio, both at One Las Vegas, were sold, the most expensive home to date at Juhl — a loft-style community that spans an entire city block — was sold.

At One Las Vegas, a 2,857-square-foot, 19th-floor condo sold for $1,175,900, the equivalent of $411 per square foot. A second 19th-floor One Las Vegas residence with 2,857 square feet recently sold for $1,099,000, or $385 per square foot.

At Juhl, a 1,735-square-foot two-level penthouse sold for $749,900, or $432 per square foot.

Uri Vaknin, whose KRE Capital, through a partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, acquired the properties as DK Las Vegas in 2013, said: “The sales speak to a consistent demand to maintain or upgrade to a level of luxury while right-sizing your lifestyle.”

The reasons for the portfolio’s success vary by property, he said, “but sales at all communities are uplifted by the universal appeal of a Las Vegas address created by the city’s quality of life, access to world-class dining, entertainment and shopping — and now, professional sports — and home prices that are still affordable relative to other markets, especially California, where a majority of our buyers come from. Buyers are trading in their California homes for a better quality of life in Las Vegas and a rich condo lifestyle created by an abundance of amenities,” Vaknin said.

Meeting the demand for value-priced luxury condominiums, One Las Vegas is offering residences on floors five, six and seven that are the same size and style as the 19th-floor condos that recently sold for more than $1 million. The luxury homes, which offer the same expansive floor plan and similar views, are priced at almost half.

Spanning approximately 2,857 square feet with three bedrooms and 3½ baths, they offer the same custom-designed kitchens, sprawling great rooms, luxurious master bedrooms with spa-like bath and en suite guest rooms. Ten-foot ceilings are accentuated by expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, and large balconies offer spectacular views.

Homes at One Las Vegas range from 1,305 square feet to 2,857 square feet and are priced from the high $300,000s with many floor plans offering views of the mountains and the Strip.

One Las Vegas’ modern twin-tower, 20-story condominium community is five miles from T-Mobile Arena and minutes from the Raiders’ new home, Allegiant Stadium. Neighborhood shopping and dining plus the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip are moments away. No location in Las Vegas provides easier access to the city, the region and the world via Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and McCarran International Airport. Once operational, the new Virgin Trains station for the high-speed train from Los Angeles to Las Vegas will be near One Las Vegas.

At Juhl, the recently sold 1735-square-foot, two-story penthouse features floor-to-ceiling windows spanning nearly 21 feet. This chic two-bedroom, 2½ bath, luxury loft-style penthouse boasts an open floor plan, large flexible great room and spacious contemporary kitchen with island and full-size dining area.

A spacious outdoor terrace overlooks the vibrant city below. The second floor showcases a large master bedroom with adjacent study, walk-in closet and spa-style bath and a second master suite with an en suite guest bathroom.

According to Vaknin, Juhl offers dozens of one-of-a-kind floor plans, including a few that are similar to the recently sold penthouse.

Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, Juhl is within walking distance of more than 150 restaurants and bars and some of the city’s best nightlife spots. Not far from Juhl is The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, offering world-class entertainment, and nearby is the vibrant 18b Arts District bustling with hip galleries and interesting meet-up places.

Juhl condos range in size from 600 square feet to just under 2,000 square feet, priced from the low $200,000s.

With setting the standard for affordable luxury and resort-style amenities, DK Las Vegas also has led the way in simplifying the condominium financing process.

One Las Vegas offers buyers Veterans Affairs-guaranteed mortgages and traditional 15- and 30-year financing options. It received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options: 3 percent down for first-time home buyers, 5 percent down for primary, 10 percent down for secondary and 15 percent down for investment.

Juhl offers buyers Veterans Affairs-guaranteed mortgages and traditional 15- and 30-year financing options.

One Las Vegas is only the second condominium community in Las Vegas since 2008 to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval.

Visit the One Las Vegas sales center at 8255 Las Vegas Blvd. South or online at theonelv.com. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, call 702-405-9020.

For more information or to arrange a private sales presentation of Juhl, visit juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. The Juhl sales center is at 353 E Bonneville Ave. and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Luxury awaits you on the 20th floor of One Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

With an enviable South Las Vegas Boulevard address, One Las Vegas, a luxury high-rise twin-tower condo community is sure to enthrall. The stunning contemporary features, spacious open floor plan and gorgeous views of residence No. 2004 make this home a must-see, and best of all, it’s ready for immediate occupancy.

Owners of the 417 homes had the opportunity to talk with representatives from 28 vendors and 25 ...
The Club at Heritage holds Home Fair
Provided Content

In November, The Club at Heritage, an age-qualified neighborhood in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, held the first of its Heritage Home Fairs.

Trilogy in Summerlin is an age-qualified community. During the month of December it will offer ...
Trilogy celebrates national brand with financial incentives
Provided Content

During the month of December, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating the end of the year with special pricing and other incentives. Homebuyers will receive up to $40,000 off select quick move-in homes.

Summerlin is home to an all-star roster of national homebuilders. Pardee Home's Terra Luna is a ...
Summerlin has six of the nation’s top 10 homebuilders
Provided Content

Through the decades, several community elements have remained constant in Summerlin to ensure it continues to develop true to its original vision while maintaining overall aesthetics and value. Near the top of the list is Summerlin’s all-star roster of national homebuilders — long a part of the community’s development mantra — ensuring that quality, innovative and progressive home design remain community hallmarks.

(Getty Images)
Home prices flat for two months; up from last year
Provided Content

A recent report by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors shows home prices in Southern Nevada stayed the same from October to November but are still up from one year ago.

Pardee Homes Design Studio Director Diane Salas stands in the new 6,100 square-foot design stud ...
Pardee debuts new Design Studio
Provided Content

Pardee Homes Design Studio Director Diane Salas, who started her design consulting career in a three-car model home garage 21 years ago, is now greeting Pardee homebuyers in a beautiful, new, 6,100-square-foot studio at 5905 S. Decatur Ave.

More than two dozen new homes in Summerlin are available for immediate or near move-in, just in ...
Summerlin offers new homes for immediate move-in
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in, just in time for the new year.

The Bedford town home offers a first-level master suite with two upstairs bedrooms and a great ...
Beazer showcases Cliffs at Dover town homes
Provided Content

This holiday season, give yourself the gift that will last a lifetime — a new home at Cliffs at Dover. Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community.

Home prices flat for two months; up from last year
Home prices flat for two months; up from last year
Provided Content

A recent report by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors shows home prices in Southern Nevada stayed the same from October to November but are still up from one year ago.