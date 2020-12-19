48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

KB Home opens Ascent in Summerlin

Provided Content
December 18, 2020 - 6:53 pm
 
Ascent by KB Home opens in Redpoint Square, a new district in the master-planned community of S ...
Ascent by KB Home opens in Redpoint Square, a new district in the master-planned community of Summerlin located west of the 215 Beltway. (KB Home)

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest district, Redpoint Square, begins to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Ave., the area boasts a growing number of actively selling neighborhoods, including its newest, Ascent by KB Home.

Offering four floor plans, Ascent attached town homes range from 1,448 square feet to 1,860 square feet, priced from the low $300,000s. Ideal for those seeking a modern, contemporary floor plan, including first-time homebuyers, Ascent town homes offer from two to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. The neighborhood is located with easy access to the 215 Beltway, existing and future schools and a future park that will become a hallmark of Summerlin West.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Summerlin West is the next chapter in the community’s 30-year history as one of the country’s premier and top-selling master plans.

“The area is planned as an exciting and diverse mix of residential offerings, mixed-use office and retail developments and the community’s signature parks, open space and trails,” Bisterfeldt said.

“Ascent joins a growing list of breathtaking new neighborhoods in Summerlin West. KB Home is a longtime Summerlin homebuilder with a track record of building homes that meet the needs of a diverse range of buyers, and Ascent is no exception. We know that many of today’s buyers are seeking smaller footprints to reduce maintenance and upkeep, while enhancing an experiential lifestyle. It’s a new trend in homebuilding that both builders and buyers are readily embracing.”

Situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, the Summerlin West area boasts an elevation that is more than 4,550 feet above sea level at its highest point, creating an abundance of vantage points and vistas. Plans for Summerlin West call for all features typical of the community, such as walking trails, an abundance of open space and mixed-use commercial offerings.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 150 floor plans in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout 10 villages and the new district of Redpoint Square. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

MOST READ
1
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
2
‘Damn you’re young,’ CCSD employee allegedly told decoy before arrest
‘Damn you’re young,’ CCSD employee allegedly told decoy before arrest
3
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
4
Questions linger after house fire that killed Tony Hsieh
Questions linger after house fire that killed Tony Hsieh
5
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylor Morrison awarded $1,000 to Denise Meeker to purchase games, crafts and fleece to make la ...
Taylor Morrison spreads a little joy in Vegas
Provided Content

As part of its National Build Joy Day, which launched Dec. 2, Taylor Morrison awarded $1,000 to Denise Meeker to purchase games, crafts and fleece to make lap quilts for the residents of Coronado Heights Senior Living Home in Las Vegas.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes received four top awards at this year’s Southern Nevada Home Build ...
Summerlin homebuilders win big in 2020 Silver Nugget Awards
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin was a big winner at the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association Silver Nugget awards in October. The ceremony, held virtually this year, recognizes outstanding design, architecture and interior merchandising within the area’s standard-setting homebuilding industry.

Showboat Park Apartments opens in downtown Las Vegas. (Showboat Park Apartments)
Apartment complex opens in downtown Las Vegas
Provided Content

Bentar Development, a Vegas-grown construction management company, announces the development of a 344-unit rental community at 2800 Fremont St., south of Charleston Boulevard.

“Penterraces" are Juhl's new two-story condos on the sixth and seventh floors that offer terr ...
Juhl’s new ‘Penterraces’ collection has terraces
Provided Content

Juhl, the iconic 344-residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, announces the release of newly remodeled two-story luxury residences known as “Penterraces.” These unique, two-story condos offer spacious and luxurious penthouse-like living space on the community’s sixth and seventh floors with terraces overlooking Juhl’s lushly landscaped resort-style pool deck. In addition to gorgeous interior views, Penterrace homes also feature exterior city and mountain views, offering an unprecedented array of stunning vistas from all angles.

Beazer Homes has opened Acacia Ranch in North Las Vegas. The builder will hold a grand opening ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Acacia Ranch in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas this weekend. The event will be held Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 Beltway and U.S. 95 Highway.

Taylor Morrison has launched its Build Joy initiative in several cities as a way to give back t ...
Taylor Morrison gives back to communities
Provided Content

Beyond building homes, Taylor Morrison is committed to cultivating communities. For the fourth consecutive holiday season, the nation’s fifth largest homebuilder and developer, asked team members for ideas on how to build joy in their local communities, and today, is spreading these efforts even further with the launch of its inaugural National Build Joy Day on Dec. 2.

Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood in the districts of Redpoint and Re ...
Summerlin’s Redpoint and Redpoint Square in development
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest districts, Redpoint and Redpoint Square, begin to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the districts now boasts five actively selling neighborhoods, including its newest, Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes.

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. (Edward Homes N ...
Edward Homes builds town home communities valleywide
Provided Content

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. Developed for today’s discerning and value-conscious homebuyer, these homes are the evolution of modern living in Las Vegas, offering a distinct housing environment and freedom of lifestyle.

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods, Savannah and Cascades, in the new districts o ...
Taylor Morrison opens two new Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods in the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square in the master-planned community of Summerlin. They are Savannah and Cascades. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint and Redpoint Square are beginning to take shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

The master-planned community of Summerlin, which began in 1990, has landed on the nation’s li ...
Summerlin celebrates 30 years with top new home sales
Provided Content

The master-planned community (MPC) of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., continues its run as one of the country’s top-selling MPCs. Celebrating it 30th anniversary this year, Summerlin was originally envisioned in the late 1980s by founders of the Hughes’ organization as a community that would set a new standard for living in Las Vegas — a city that was then recognized as a place to visit, but not to call home.