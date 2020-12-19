KB Home opens Ascent in Summerlin

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest district, Redpoint Square, begins to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Ave., the area boasts a growing number of actively selling neighborhoods, including its newest, Ascent by KB Home.

Ascent by KB Home opens in Redpoint Square, a new district in the master-planned community of Summerlin located west of the 215 Beltway. (KB Home)

Offering four floor plans, Ascent attached town homes range from 1,448 square feet to 1,860 square feet, priced from the low $300,000s. Ideal for those seeking a modern, contemporary floor plan, including first-time homebuyers, Ascent town homes offer from two to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. The neighborhood is located with easy access to the 215 Beltway, existing and future schools and a future park that will become a hallmark of Summerlin West.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Summerlin West is the next chapter in the community’s 30-year history as one of the country’s premier and top-selling master plans.

“The area is planned as an exciting and diverse mix of residential offerings, mixed-use office and retail developments and the community’s signature parks, open space and trails,” Bisterfeldt said.

“Ascent joins a growing list of breathtaking new neighborhoods in Summerlin West. KB Home is a longtime Summerlin homebuilder with a track record of building homes that meet the needs of a diverse range of buyers, and Ascent is no exception. We know that many of today’s buyers are seeking smaller footprints to reduce maintenance and upkeep, while enhancing an experiential lifestyle. It’s a new trend in homebuilding that both builders and buyers are readily embracing.”

Situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, the Summerlin West area boasts an elevation that is more than 4,550 feet above sea level at its highest point, creating an abundance of vantage points and vistas. Plans for Summerlin West call for all features typical of the community, such as walking trails, an abundance of open space and mixed-use commercial offerings.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 150 floor plans in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout 10 villages and the new district of Redpoint Square. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.