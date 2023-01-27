52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sponsored

KB Home showcases Talus at Kyle Canyon

Sponsored Content
January 27, 2023 - 10:02 am
 
Talus at Kyle Canyon community by KB Home in northwest Las Vegas offers homes that start in pri ...
Talus at Kyle Canyon community by KB Home in northwest Las Vegas offers homes that start in price from the $370,000s. (KB Home)

KB Home’s new Talus at Kyle Canyon community is a gated master plan situated in highly desirable northwest Las Vegas. The new homes at Landings and Reserves at Talus at Kyle Canyon are designed for the way people live today, with desirable design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and five baths.

Talus at Kyle Canyon is ideally located on the highly anticipated Kyle Canyon Road just off Interstate 95, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers, including Creech Air Force Base. Homeowners will appreciate the planned community amenities and the proximity to several area parks and popular shopping and dining at Skye Canyon Marketplace. Talus at Kyle Canyon is also a short drive to popular golf courses and outdoor recreation, including hiking, mountain biking and skiing at Mount Charleston.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the No. 1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys.

“KB Home is pleased to offer homebuyers in the Las Vegas area spacious new homes that live bigger for less. Families will appreciate the gated master plan’s amenities and proximity to a variety of shopping and dining as well as outdoor recreation at Mount Charleston,” said Aaron Hirschi, president of KB Home’s Las Vegas division. “Whether this is your first home or you’re an experienced buyer, KB Home is here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is Energy Star certified — a standard that fewer than 10 percent of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

The Landings and Reserves at Talus at Kyle Canyon sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $370,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

MOST READ
1
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
2
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
3
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
4
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
5
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More stories for you
2022 year in review for Summerlin
2022 year in review for Summerlin
Custom mansion in Seven Hills lists for $3.75M
Custom mansion in Seven Hills lists for $3.75M
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Summerlin ranks in top 10 U.S. master plans
Summerlin ranks in top 10 U.S. master plans
SNHBA elects 2023 board, officers
SNHBA elects 2023 board, officers
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin