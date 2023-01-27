KB Home showcases Talus at Kyle Canyon

Talus at Kyle Canyon community by KB Home in northwest Las Vegas offers homes that start in price from the $370,000s. (KB Home)

KB Home’s new Talus at Kyle Canyon community is a gated master plan situated in highly desirable northwest Las Vegas. The new homes at Landings and Reserves at Talus at Kyle Canyon are designed for the way people live today, with desirable design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and five baths.

Talus at Kyle Canyon is ideally located on the highly anticipated Kyle Canyon Road just off Interstate 95, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers, including Creech Air Force Base. Homeowners will appreciate the planned community amenities and the proximity to several area parks and popular shopping and dining at Skye Canyon Marketplace. Talus at Kyle Canyon is also a short drive to popular golf courses and outdoor recreation, including hiking, mountain biking and skiing at Mount Charleston.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the No. 1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys.

“KB Home is pleased to offer homebuyers in the Las Vegas area spacious new homes that live bigger for less. Families will appreciate the gated master plan’s amenities and proximity to a variety of shopping and dining as well as outdoor recreation at Mount Charleston,” said Aaron Hirschi, president of KB Home’s Las Vegas division. “Whether this is your first home or you’re an experienced buyer, KB Home is here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is Energy Star certified — a standard that fewer than 10 percent of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

The Landings and Reserves at Talus at Kyle Canyon sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $370,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.