KB’s Stonegate opens in Summerlin

The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Stonegate by KB Home. Located in the village of South Square near W. Flamingo Avenue and Town Center Drive, Stonegate is now open for sales and features two collections of single-family homes with an unbeatable location near the 215 Beltway, making it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere quickly in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Gardens Park, near Stonegate by KB Home, boasts a community center, walking trails and basketball and volleyball courts. (Summerlin)

The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Stonegate by KB Home. Located in the village of South Square near W. Flamingo Avenue and Town Center Drive, Stonegate is now open for sales and features two collections of single-family homes with an unbeatable location near the 215 Beltway, making it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere quickly in the Las Vegas Valley.

Five two-story floor plans include Collection I. They range from 1,455 square feet to 2,466 square feet and offer from two to five bedrooms, 2½ to four baths and a two-car garage. Collection I homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Collection II includes four single-story floor plans from 1,452 square feet to 1,858 square feet and offering from three to four bedrooms, two to three baths and a two-car garage. Homes in Collection II are priced from the high $300,000s.

A gated neighborhood, Stonegate is near major retail and the thriving Gardens Plaza, home to a variety of neighborhood services, including popular coffee shops and restaurants. Nearby Gardens Park includes a popular community center, volleyball and basketball courts, walking trails and a weekly neighborhood farmers market. The neighborhood is just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, the region’s premier shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination. More than 125 national, regional and local retail brands, including more than 30 restaurants and eateries from fast casual to fine dining, movie theaters and two professional sports venues and teams call Downtown Summerlin home. City National Arena is the practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators baseball team.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Stonegate is a welcome addition to Summerlin’s growing lineup of homes for today’s modern families.

“KB Home is a leading national builder that has long built popular homes in Summerlin, and we expect the same from Stonegate.”

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.