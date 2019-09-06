Kids battling cancer honored at Candlelighters Superhero 5K

Children battling cancer show the bravery and fearlessness of superheroes every day throughout their fight. Each year, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada recognizes these kids for their courage and inspiration to others by naming special ambassadors for its annual Superhero 5K. This year’s race — and companion festivities will be held Sept. 14 at the Mountain’s Edge.

Candlelighters kids and other supporters perform during last year’s Superhero 5K. This year’s event is Sept. 14 at Exploration Park at Mountain’s Edge. (Candlelighters)

At right, Superhero Ambassador Navy Bishop, 6, and her younger sister Riley wear their superhero capes and invite the public to the join the fight against cancer at the Candlelighters Superhero 5K. (Candlelighters)

Join Superhero Ambassador Nik Davison, 12, at this year’s Candlelighters Superhero 5K and festivities on Sept. 14 at Mountain’s Edge. (Candlelighters)

Mairyn Mayers was 12 years old when she lost her battle with cancer. She is the Angel Ambassador for this year’s Candlelighters Superhero 5K on Sept. 14. (Candlelighters)

Children battling cancer show the bravery and fearlessness of superheroes every day throughout their fight. Each year, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada recognizes these kids for their courage and inspiration to others by naming special ambassadors for its annual Superhero 5K. This year’s race and companion festivities will be held Sept. 14 at Mountain’s Edge.

The 2019 Superhero Ambassadors are Nik Davison, 12, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and Navy Bishop, 6, who has neuroblastoma. The Angel Ambassador is Mairyn Mayers, who was 12 years old when she lost her battle with ALL.

“Our Superhero 5K isn’t just another fundraiser, it’s an opportunity for the community to support and run alongside our Candlelighter kiddos and families who are there to fight, give back or remember,” said Kimberly Kindig, CEO of the nonprofit Candlelighters support organization. “Everyone who participates is a reminder to our families that they are not in this alone, and that truly can make all the difference for them.”

To join in honoring the ambassadors and supporting other local children and families battling cancer, register for the race, create a team, cheer on participants and dress up as a superhero. The event will be at the community’s 80-acre Exploration Park at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, just south of Blue Diamond Road and the Mountain’s Edge entrance.

Following morning activities, the Superhero Ambassadors will help kick off the race.

A few weeks into fifth grade, Nik began suffering from stomach pains and nausea. After unsuccessful attempts to find an answer, a second opinion and blood tests revealed Nik had T-cell ALL. The subsequent chemotherapy resulted in various debilitating side effects, causing him to take breaks from treatment. Through it all, Nik continues to face his cancer with a smile. He is now in remission and looks forward to his final chemo treatment.

Navy was diagnosed when she was only 2½ years old. A few doctor visits to treat a deviated eye led to the discovery of tumors throughout her bones and abdomen and numerous treatments from chemotherapy to a stem cell transplant. During the past four years, Navy has had some stability with no active cells found. However, she is not clear of cancer yet and her battle continues; but, with her determination and the support of her family, her spirits are high and she continues to fight.

In 2016, Angel Ambassador Mairyn was taken by cancer after a brief hospitalization for what was thought to be the flu. She loved to read, draw and play volleyball. Her family and friends continue to remember the bright, bubbly and kind person she was. Her parents and siblings said honoring her at this year’s Superhero 5K is just another way Mairyn is telling us she’s still around.

Superhero 5K festivities include a Kids Zone with slides and an obstacle course, community partner booths, opening ceremonies, warm-up by TruFusion, awards ceremony for timed runners, music, beer garden hosted by Ellis Island Casino &Brewery, food from local vendors, water provided by iDrink and raffle prizes.

Visit candlelightersnv.org or call 702-737-1919 for more information, registration and volunteer and participation opportunities.