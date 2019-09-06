103°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Kids battling cancer honored at Candlelighters Superhero 5K

Provided Content
September 6, 2019 - 4:34 pm
 

Children battling cancer show the bravery and fearlessness of superheroes every day throughout their fight. Each year, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada recognizes these kids for their courage and inspiration to others by naming special ambassadors for its annual Superhero 5K. This year’s race and companion festivities will be held Sept. 14 at Mountain’s Edge.

The 2019 Superhero Ambassadors are Nik Davison, 12, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and Navy Bishop, 6, who has neuroblastoma. The Angel Ambassador is Mairyn Mayers, who was 12 years old when she lost her battle with ALL.

“Our Superhero 5K isn’t just another fundraiser, it’s an opportunity for the community to support and run alongside our Candlelighter kiddos and families who are there to fight, give back or remember,” said Kimberly Kindig, CEO of the nonprofit Candlelighters support organization. “Everyone who participates is a reminder to our families that they are not in this alone, and that truly can make all the difference for them.”

To join in honoring the ambassadors and supporting other local children and families battling cancer, register for the race, create a team, cheer on participants and dress up as a superhero. The event will be at the community’s 80-acre Exploration Park at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, just south of Blue Diamond Road and the Mountain’s Edge entrance.

Following morning activities, the Superhero Ambassadors will help kick off the race.

A few weeks into fifth grade, Nik began suffering from stomach pains and nausea. After unsuccessful attempts to find an answer, a second opinion and blood tests revealed Nik had T-cell ALL. The subsequent chemotherapy resulted in various debilitating side effects, causing him to take breaks from treatment. Through it all, Nik continues to face his cancer with a smile. He is now in remission and looks forward to his final chemo treatment.

Navy was diagnosed when she was only 2½ years old. A few doctor visits to treat a deviated eye led to the discovery of tumors throughout her bones and abdomen and numerous treatments from chemotherapy to a stem cell transplant. During the past four years, Navy has had some stability with no active cells found. However, she is not clear of cancer yet and her battle continues; but, with her determination and the support of her family, her spirits are high and she continues to fight.

In 2016, Angel Ambassador Mairyn was taken by cancer after a brief hospitalization for what was thought to be the flu. She loved to read, draw and play volleyball. Her family and friends continue to remember the bright, bubbly and kind person she was. Her parents and siblings said honoring her at this year’s Superhero 5K is just another way Mairyn is telling us she’s still around.

Superhero 5K festivities include a Kids Zone with slides and an obstacle course, community partner booths, opening ceremonies, warm-up by TruFusion, awards ceremony for timed runners, music, beer garden hosted by Ellis Island Casino &Brewery, food from local vendors, water provided by iDrink and raffle prizes.

Visit candlelightersnv.org or call 702-737-1919 for more information, registration and volunteer and participation opportunities.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pardee Homes is introducing the new Plan Six at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in Su ...
Pardee to debut new modern floor plan in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pardee Homes has introduced a new floor plan at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin, where the collection of six modern floor plans are priced from approximately the high $600,000s.

Laurel Place, a new Beazer Homes neighborhood in Henderson, will hold a grand opening Saturday, ...
Beazer to open Henderson community
Provided Content

Beazer Homes has announced another community coming to Henderson. Laurel Place, a 7.28-acre single-family home community under development, will provide an amenity-rich lifestyle to its residents.

Joe Van Dusen, a commercial airline pilot, enjoys the view from his balcony at Juhl, a loft-sty ...
Airline pilot puts down roots at Juhl
Provided Content

Joe VanDusen, a pilot for a major airline, is a globetrotter by trade but loves hanging his cap at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, where he has lived since May.

Ballparkdigest.com named Las Vegas Ballpark the Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators ...
Las Vegas Ballpark; Aviators win major awards
Provided Content

This season saw major changes for professional baseball in Las Vegas, and those accomplishments were recognized in the 2019 year-end awards from ballparkdigest.com , with Las Vegas Ballpark named Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators named Team of the Year.

Pardee Homes’ Cirrus in southwest Las Vegas has a limited number of move-in-ready homes. (Par ...
Pardee Homes showcases Cirrus in southwest
Provided Content

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Cirrus, a new Pardee Homes neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas. Cirrus offers four modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors, including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from the $300,000s.

Neighborhoods in Henderson and Las Vegas will kick off the Toll Brothers National Sales Event o ...
Toll Brothers to hold national sales event
Provided Content

Toll Brothers kicks off its National Sales Event on Sept. 7. The event runs through Sept. 29 in participating communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Santa Rosa by Lennar in The Paseos village has four town homes ready for immediate move-in. (Su ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin offers 154 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in this fall, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Cactus Valley Retirement Resort opened a new retirement community in Henderson, offering indepe ...
Cactus Valley Retirement Resort opens in Henderson
Provided Content

Resort Lifestyle Communities, a national leader in senior living, opened Cactus Valley Retirement Resort, a new retirement community in Henderson, offering independent living for adults 55 and older.

Residence No. 762 at Juhl is a one-bedroom, two-bath, luxury loft condominium that is listed at ...
Juhl showcases Residence No. 762
Provided Content

Awash in natural light, this spacious home includes a generous living area, featuring the beauty of tile floors that have the look and feel of hardwood. With limitless design flexibility you can bring your own unique flair to this urbane space.