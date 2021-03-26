KTGY wins design awards for Builder Chowa Concept home

KTGY Architecture + Planning, a leading full-service design firm focused on residential and mixed-use developments, sustainability and neighborhood revitalization in the U.S., has announced that it has earned 13 awards including one Platinum and seven Gold awards at the three recent National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) virtual awards events: Best in American Living Awards, Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards and The Nationals.

The awards recognize KTGY’s wide range of capabilities, excellence and innovation in the design and planning of attached and detached single-family and multifamily residential communities.

Included in the array of awards are two awards for the Builder Chowa Concept Home in Las Vegas, which won the Gold Award for Best Healthy Home and the Silver Award for Best One of a Kind Home.

Best in American Living awards

NAHB’s Best in American Living Awards (BALA) program recognizes the highest-quality residential design. BALA winners showcase top design trends that homebuyers can expect to see in homes and communities over the next several years. The 2020 award winners were celebrated at a virtual ceremony Feb. 25.

Gold award | Best Healthy Home

The Builder Chowa Concept Home was developed and built by Woodside Homes. KTGY Architecture + Planning was the architect and the designer was Sekisui House. Summers/Murphy &Partners was the landscape architect and designer. The interior designer was by Ryan Young Interiors.

The roughly 5,400 square-foot home sits on a 0.4-acre lot in the Talon Ridge at The Ridges neighborhood within the master-planned community of Summerlin, about a 20-minute drive from the Las Vegas Strip. The team of KTGY and Sekisui House collaborated to create a stunning modern design with Japanese influences. The design is the first of its kind in the United States utilizing ShaWood construction, a metal-framed foundation and post and beam framing that was engineered in a precision manufacturing facility in Japan and shipped to the site for assembly.

This innovative process allowed the home to be fully framed in just eight days with no on-site modifications necessary. The home was designed with wellness and sustainability in mind. Solar paneling, combined with a storage battery and inverter, make this home net energy positive, meaning it has the ability to produce more electricity than is consumed.

The Nationals Awards

Presented by the National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC), a council of the NAHB, The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales. The 2020 award winners were celebrated at a virtual ceremony March 5.

