KTGY wins Gold Nugget Grand Award for Vegas home

June 25, 2021 - 3:18 pm
 
Christopher Mayer Photography KTGY won a Gold Nugget Grand Award for Oak Creek Modern Residenc ...
Christopher Mayer Photography KTGY won a Gold Nugget Grand Award for Oak Creek Modern Residence in Mesa Ridge’s Sky View Collection by Toll Brothers. (Christopher Mayer Photography)
Architecture firm, KTGY, won a Gold Nugget Grand Award for a Summerlin home design. (Christophe ...
Architecture firm, KTGY, won a Gold Nugget Grand Award for a Summerlin home design. (Christopher Mayer Photography)

KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, hospitality and mixed-use developments and neighborhood revitalization, announced that the firm has received three Grand Awards and 11 Merit Awards in the 2021 Gold Nugget Awards competition, including a Grand Award for Mesa Ridge’s Sky View Collection, Oak Creek Modern Residence as the Best Single Family Detached Home — Over 4,500 Square Feet.

The 58th annual awards program honors design and planning excellence and draws entries from throughout the United States and internationally. The Gold Nugget Grand Awards are chosen from the elite pool of Merit Award winners and were announced June 16 in a virtual event. Winners this year were chosen from over 600 entries from around the world.

KTGY’s winning designs that were honored with the Gold Nugget Grand Award:

■ Best Single Family Detached Home — Over 4,500 Square Feet: Mesa Ridge – Sky View Collection-Oak Creek Modern Residence; Las Vegas; builder, Toll Brothers; developer: Howard Hughes Corp.; architect/designer, KTGY; planner, Greey|Pickett; landscape design, Greey|Pickett; civil engineer, RCI engineering; interior designer, Unscripted Interiors; and photographer, Christopher Mayer Photography

This enviable collection of luxury, two-story, single-family homes is highlighted by unique appointments and modern architecture. The contemporary architecture emphasizes horizontal building forms and the use of prominent natural materials. Authentic, modern elevations were achieved without unnecessary ornamentation; its wide overhangs and articulate architectural finishes create recognizable elements while still holding individual expression. The spectacular backdrop of mountain views inspired natural building materials such as stone and large glass windows to integrate luxurious indoor and outdoor living spaces. The thoughtful stone and tile plane breaks create architectural variety to enliven its natural setting through landscape, color and architecture. The floor plans are centered on an open layout and integrated indoor-outdoor living space. The two-story foyer, expansive two-story great room, wet bar, dual covered patios and two-sided fireplace unify and provide connectiveness throughout the home. The sizable primary bedroom suite, deluxe primary bathroom, secondary bedrooms and private bathrooms, as well as first- and second-floor bonus rooms with deck access provide flexible living space to suit the unique needs of residents. This community offers numerous amenities, including a resort-style pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchen, social lounge, fitness center and bocce ball court.

KTGY’s Award of Merit winners located in Las Vegas include:

■ Residential Detached Collection of the Year: Mesa Ridge — The Peak Collection — Cascade

Founded in 1991, KTGY is a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, hospitality and mixed-use developments and neighborhood revitalization. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago; Denver; Los Angeles; and Irvine and Oakland, California.

Move 4 Less has created the Summer Move Giveaway to provide free home moves to three families t ...
Move 4 Less launches Summer Move Giveaway
To celebrate the summer and give local residents something else to smile about, Move 4 Less has created the Summer Move Giveaway. The new program already awarded a free move to a lucky family this month, and two other families will be selected for July and August. Move 4 Less owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez are paying for the moving costs, up to $1,500 for each move.

Brad Spires
Homeowners fared better than expected during Legislature
NVR

Now, that the dust has settled from the recently concluded session of the Nevada Legislature, leaders of Nevada Realtors say homeowners actually fared better than it seemed they would when the session started.

The July 3 parade will feature floats with larger-than-life displays of birthday cakes and part ...
Summerlin to celebrate America’s birthday
Known for its beloved annual Independence Day parade, the master-planned community of Summerlin will be the place to celebrate our nation’s 245th birthday. On July 3, America’s Birthday Party Parade: A Summerlin Community Celebration, kicks off at 9 a.m.

Jared Carlson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 26
Warmington has closed escrow on 6.41 net acres at Warm Springs and Cimarron roads and construction began this spring on the luxury 320-unit Core community of one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from approximately 638 square feet to 1,324 square feet, featuring upgraded interior finishes.

Toll Brothers has opened its Acadia Ridge neighborhood in Redpoint in Summerlin West. (Summerlin)
Acadia Ridge opens in Redpoint in Summerlin West
Summerlin West, the newest area to take shape within the master-planned community of Summerlin, has announced its newest neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers.

Deanna Ball
Six tips for first-time homebuyers
By Deanna Ball Special to LVRJRealEstate.Vegas

Over the last two years, Nevada’s real estate market has been buzzing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic where we saw a national rise in homebuying. According to realtor.com , in Las Vegas, specifically, home values have increased more than 13 percent this past year with the average cost of a home at $340,000.

Portfolio of 22 Las Vegas homes offered for $7.8M
Candi Liumai of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has listed a portfolio of 22 homes throughout Las Vegas for a combined $7.8 million.

Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas has broken ground on its new resort club, Cabochon Club ...
Trilogy Sunstone breaks ground on club
Trilogy Sunstone, a new age-qualified community within the Sunstone master-planned community offered by Shea Homes in northwest Las Vegas, has announced the groundbreaking of its new resort club, Cabochon Club.

NV Energy is delivering nearly 100 free energy-efficient appliances through NV Energy’s Power ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 19
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

A recent report by StorageCafé, nationwide self-storage search website and a part of Yardi, listed Henderson as one of the top U.S. cities with the best apartment amenities and ideal renting conditions. The city came in at the No. 4 sport nationwide and beat out other Nevada towns in this ranking.