KTGY wins Gold Nugget Grand Award for Vegas home

KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, hospitality and mixed-use developments and neighborhood revitalization, announced that the firm has received three Grand Awards and 11 Merit Awards in the 2021 Gold Nugget Awards competition, including a Grand Award for Mesa Ridge’s Sky View Collection, Oak Creek Modern Residence as the Best Single Family Detached Home — Over 4,500 Square Feet.

Christopher Mayer Photography KTGY won a Gold Nugget Grand Award for Oak Creek Modern Residence in Mesa Ridge’s Sky View Collection by Toll Brothers. (Christopher Mayer Photography)

Architecture firm, KTGY, won a Gold Nugget Grand Award for a Summerlin home design. (Christopher Mayer Photography)

KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, hospitality and mixed-use developments and neighborhood revitalization, announced that the firm has received three Grand Awards and 11 Merit Awards in the 2021 Gold Nugget Awards competition, including a Grand Award for Mesa Ridge’s Sky View Collection, Oak Creek Modern Residence as the Best Single Family Detached Home — Over 4,500 Square Feet.

The 58th annual awards program honors design and planning excellence and draws entries from throughout the United States and internationally. The Gold Nugget Grand Awards are chosen from the elite pool of Merit Award winners and were announced June 16 in a virtual event. Winners this year were chosen from over 600 entries from around the world.

KTGY’s winning designs that were honored with the Gold Nugget Grand Award:

■ Best Single Family Detached Home — Over 4,500 Square Feet: Mesa Ridge – Sky View Collection-Oak Creek Modern Residence; Las Vegas; builder, Toll Brothers; developer: Howard Hughes Corp.; architect/designer, KTGY; planner, Greey|Pickett; landscape design, Greey|Pickett; civil engineer, RCI engineering; interior designer, Unscripted Interiors; and photographer, Christopher Mayer Photography

This enviable collection of luxury, two-story, single-family homes is highlighted by unique appointments and modern architecture. The contemporary architecture emphasizes horizontal building forms and the use of prominent natural materials. Authentic, modern elevations were achieved without unnecessary ornamentation; its wide overhangs and articulate architectural finishes create recognizable elements while still holding individual expression. The spectacular backdrop of mountain views inspired natural building materials such as stone and large glass windows to integrate luxurious indoor and outdoor living spaces. The thoughtful stone and tile plane breaks create architectural variety to enliven its natural setting through landscape, color and architecture. The floor plans are centered on an open layout and integrated indoor-outdoor living space. The two-story foyer, expansive two-story great room, wet bar, dual covered patios and two-sided fireplace unify and provide connectiveness throughout the home. The sizable primary bedroom suite, deluxe primary bathroom, secondary bedrooms and private bathrooms, as well as first- and second-floor bonus rooms with deck access provide flexible living space to suit the unique needs of residents. This community offers numerous amenities, including a resort-style pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchen, social lounge, fitness center and bocce ball court.

KTGY’s Award of Merit winners located in Las Vegas include:

■ Residential Detached Collection of the Year: Mesa Ridge — The Peak Collection — Cascade

Founded in 1991, KTGY is a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, hospitality and mixed-use developments and neighborhood revitalization. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago; Denver; Los Angeles; and Irvine and Oakland, California.